Scheduling its earliest season opener in decades — Nov. 12 — the Rose-Hulman men's basketball team will play host to NAIA-level Oakland City today inside Hulbert Arena.
Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
In 2018-19, the Engineers (17-9 overall) tied with Transylvania for second place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference at 13-5, one game behind regular-season champion Hanover. Seeded third in the HCAC tournament at Hanover, Rose lost in the first round to No. 6 seed Franklin 88-87 in double overtime to end its season.
"We thought we had a good year last year, not a great year," Rose-Hulman coach Rusty Loyd assessed. "We were 13-5 at one point, then on the same day, two of our starters broke their foot [in separate incidents]. ... After that, we went 4-4."
Since then, one of Rose's top players in recent memory — Charlie Aimone of Terre Haute — graduated, thus leaving a void to fill in the starting lineup. Overall, five players graduated from last season's team.
They didn't leave the cupboard bare, however. Back is two-time All-HCAC first-teamer Craig McGee, a 6-foot junior guard who averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 assists per game a year ago.
The other double-figure scorer returning is 6-7 senior forward John Czarnecki (10.3 ppg last season).
McGee, Czarnecki, 6-2 senior guard/defensive specialist Mike Lake and 6-7, 240-pound junior forward Trey Wurtz are likely to start this season. Other candidates for significant playing time are 6-7 junior forward Jacob Back, 6-3 sophomore guard Samvit Ram, 6-2 junior guard Zach Callahan and 6-5 senior forward Eli Combs from Bloomfield.
Loyd also thinks 6-2 freshman guard Max Chaplin from Brebeuf High School may jump into the mix sooner rather than later. "He can really shoot the ball," the Engineers' coach emphasized.
For the HCAC this season, Rose-Hulman was picked to finish third in the preseason poll. Loyd has no problem with that selection, although he intends for his team to prove it wrong. He described No. 1 pick Transylvania as "the most talented team coming back."
"Quite honestly, I think first through fifth is a little bit of a tossup," Loyd said, adding Hanover, Franklin and Bluffton as other contenders for the top spot.
Regarding tonight's opener, Loyd stressed that the Engineers aren't starting with a patsy.
Oakland City, now guided by first-year coach Lee Moore, went 24-5 last season, although the Mighty Oaks have lost their first two games this season. They lost to Malone University 93-77 and host Hillsdale College 105-54 in the Region Crossover Tournament over the weekend.
"I think they're a very talented team," Loyd said. "Their roster's not real deep, but I think they play all nine of the guys who are on their roster and I think all of them are really good players. So it'll be a great opening test for us."
On Friday, the Engineers will travel to Greencastle to take on longtime rival DePauw.
Rose-Hulman men's roster
Player=Ht=Yr.
David Saadatnezhadi=6-1=Sr.
Jacob Back=6-7=Jr.
Mike Lake=6-2=Sr.
Craig McGee=6-0=Jr.
Charlie Klein=6-4=Jr.
Samvit Rhan=6-3=So.
Taylor Heil=6-6=Jr.
Zach Callahan=6-2=Jr.
Eli Combs=6-5=Sr.
Tim Harris=6-9=Jr.
John Czarnecki=6-7=Sr.
Trey Wurtz=6-7=Jr.
William Bowman=6-3=Fr.
Max Chaplin=6-2=Fr.
Vuk Djuric=6-7=Fr.
Jared Englert=6-5=Fr.
Greyson Green=6-2=Fr.
Zane Gross=6-2=Fr.
Terry Hicks=6-5=Fr.
Zachary Johnson=6-0=Fr.
Coach — Rusty Loyd.
Rose-Hulman men's schedule
Tonight — Oakland City, 7:30 p.m.
Friday — at DePauw, 7 p.m.
Nov. 22 — vs. Aurora in Carthage (Wis.) Invitational, 6 p.m.
Nov. 23 — vs. Carthage or Finlandia in Carthage (Wis.) Invitational, TBA
Nov. 25 — at North Central (Ill.), 8 p.m.
Dec. 1 — at Albion, 3 p.m.
Dec. 4 — at Manchester*, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Defiance*, 3 p.m.
Dec. 14 — at Bluffton*, 3 p.m.
Dec. 16 — Wabash, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 — Hanover*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 8 — Earlham*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 — at Mount St. Joseph*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 15 — Anderson*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 — Transylvania*, 3 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Franklin*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 — Bluffton*, 1 p.m.
Jan. 29 — Manchester*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 — Mount St. Joseph*, 3 p.m.
Feb. 5 — at Anderson*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 — at Transylvania*, 3 p.m.
Feb. 12 — Franklin*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 — at Defiance*, 3 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at Earlham*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 — at Hanover*, 5 p.m.
• denotes HCAC game
