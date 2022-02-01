Rose men lose at Earlham; women win

Rose-Hulman's men rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation to force overtime, but Earlham took control in the extra session to earn a 66-59 men's basketball victory on Tuesday night at Earlham.
Earlham built a 55-44 lead with 5:07 remaining before Rose scored the final 11 points of regulation to force an overtime knotted at 55-55. Terry Hicks scored two straight field goals, Dillon Duff added two free throws, Hicks buried a 3-pointer and Max Chaplin tied the game with a jumper at the 42-second mark. Rose-Hulman earned a stop on the final two Earlham possessions and the game went an extra five minutes.
Chaplin hit a 3-pointer to give Rose a 58-57 lead with 4:17 left in the extra session. Earlham closed the game on a 9-1 run to pick up the victory.
Hicks led Rose-Hulman with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chaplin added 11 points, and Duff scored eight points. Trey Wurtz and Willie Bowman pitched in with seven points each.
Jaden Terry paced Earlham with 14 points. Kolden Vanlandingham added a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Quakers. Zachariah Andre and Tommy Makabu also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Earlham improved to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in league play, while Rose fell to 10-8 and 6-6 in conference games. The Engineers will return to action on Senior Day at 3 p.m. Saturday against Bluffton.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 81, Earlham 43 — At Hulbert Arena, the host Engineers improved to 8-6 overall and 6-3 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Earlham fell to 0-9 in the HCAC.
Hot shooting for Rose led to a 46-19 lead at the halftime break. The team shot 60% from the field in the first half to build the 27-point edge, capped by a halftime buzzer beater from Nola Wilson.
Jamie Baum topped the stat sheet for the Engineers with 12 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes of work. Wilson finished with 11 points, including converting three triples. Rowan Hein and Kahlan Jester rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Engineers. Hein finished with 10 points and seven assists, while Jester recorded 10 points and five assists.
Amari Bradford led Earlham with 16 points, and Willow Runyon scored 10 for the Quakers.
Wilson, the team's lone senior, will be honored at the 1 p.m. Senior Day game Saturday against Bluffton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.