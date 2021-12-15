Rose men fall to Hanover; women win on road

Hanover relied on 25 points from Ty Houston and 21 from Matt Munoz to hold off Rose-Hulman for a 73-66 victory in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball Wednesday night inside Hulbert Arena.
Houston hit five 3-point shots and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Munoz was 9 of 12 from the field to provide an inside scoring threat.
Dillon Duff led Rose with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field. Samvit Ram and Max Chaplin contributed 11 points each.
Hanover relied on 50% shooting in both halves to move into a second-place tie in the HCAC standings with Rose-Hulman. The Engineers led by as many as nine points early in the second half, but Hanover scored seven straight points to move within 47-45 with 14:20 left.
Houston buried a 3-pointer with 5:49 left to give Hanover a 61-57 advantage, but two free throws from Isaac Farnsworth brought the Engineers within 61-59 at the 4:43 mark.
Hanover held a 65-64 lead after a score by Duff at the 1:25 mark. Max Greenamoyer answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Panthers a 68-64 advantage. Hanover made five free throws in the final minute to secure the win.
The Engineers (6-3 overall, 3-1 HCAC) will compete in the Webster Invitational, facing the host Gorloks on Dec. 30. Hanover improved to 6-1 and 3-1 respectively.
• • •
In women’s basketball Wednesday:
• Rose-Hulman 74, Hanover 53 — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with this victory.
Hanover fell to 4-4 and 1-2 respectively.
The female Engineers used a balanced attack en route to their third straight win. Nola Wilson finished with a career-high 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the field. She added three assists and three steals.
Rowan Hein recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, including eight assists in the first half. Hein added eight rebounds to her efforts.
Other notable performers of the night include Jamie Baum, Ashley Black and Allie Fults. Baum finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, Black scored 10 points (5 for 7 from the floor) and Fults recorded 10 rebounds.
After the opening four minutes of the contest, Rose never trailed. The Engineers built their lead to as many as 19 points in the second quarter.
Rose-Hulman halts its season for the holidays and will return to action in 2022. The Engineers will open the New Year at home Jan. 5 against Franklin.
