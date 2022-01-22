Rose-Hulman sophomore Jackson Kabrick made two free throws with six seconds remaining to snap a 65-65 tie and lead the Engineers to a 67-65 victory over Transylvania in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon at Hulbert Arena.
The Engineers held a 65-63 lead with 18 seconds remaining after one free throw by Vuk Djuric. Zach Larimore answered with two free throws for Transylvania to knot the score at 65-65 with 10 seconds remaining.
Kabrick then drove to the basket and drew a foul with six seconds left to secure the Rose lead. Transylvania had a shot to win, but a 3-pointer by Brandon Cromwell rolled out in the final seconds as the Engineers held on.
Rose-Hulman climbed to a nine-point advantage in the first five minutes of the second half before the Pioneers brought it to within one at the eight-minute mark. In the first half, Transylvania never led by more than five.
Max Chaplin led the offensive attack with 16 points. The trio of Kabrick, Terry Hicks and Isaac Farnsworth scored eight points each. Kabrick added a game-high five assists.
For the game, Rose-Hulman shot a 43.1% clip from behind the 3-point arc. From the line, the Engineers finished 18 for 22, their best effort this season in games with a minimum of 20 attempts. The Pioneers finished shooting 40% from the floor.
Rose (10-5 overall, 6-3 HCAC) will visit Hanover on Wednesday. Transylvania dropped to 8-7 and 3-5 respectively.
Women's basketball
• No. 3 Transylvania 72, Rose-Hulman 68, OT — At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman took the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Transylvania Pioneers to overtime before falling Saturday afternoon.
Transylvania improved to 14-0 for the season and 6-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Pioneers are ranked No. 3 nationally by both D3hoops.com and the WBCA.
Rose led for much of the second half, stretching the lead to eight points at 57-49 with 8:05 remaining on a 3-pointer by Jamie Baum.
Transylvania trimmed the margin to 62-59 with 3:31 left, but Rowan Hein added another jumper at the 3:17 mark to give the Engineers a 64-59 lead.
Transylvania relied on their defense and a key 3-pointer by Kennedi Stacy at the 1:26 mark to force overtime with the score tied at 64-64.
In overtime, Laken Ball hit two 3-pointers to push Transylvania ahead 70-64 with 1:37 left. Two free throws from Baum and a driving score by Hein pulled the Engineers within 70-68 with 44 seconds left.
Ball scored the game's final basket with 16 seconds left to secure the win for the Pioneers.
Madison Kellione led Transylvania with 28 points. Ball scored 14 points, Stacy added 12 and Dasia Thornton had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Pioneers.
Four Rose-Hulman players reached double figures — Rose Burnham with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds; Jamie Baum with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists; Ashley Black with a career-high 12 points on 4-for-5 marksmanship from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range and Jordan Barlow with 10 points.
Rose (6-5 overall, 4-2 HCAC) will return to action at home against Hanover at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.