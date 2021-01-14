Rose men down Franklin, women lose in season openers

Rose-Hulman rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up a 65-62 men's basketball victory over Franklin in the 2020-21 season opener Thursday night in Hulbert Arena.
Franklin led 38-30 at the half before Rose opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 39-38 advantage on a layup by Zach Callahan with 15:59 left in the contest. The margin stayed within one possession for the next eight minutes before a 3-pointer by Dillon Duff put Rose-Hulman up 54-49 with 7:52 remaining.
Franklin closed within 62-60 before a layup and one free throw from Duff gave the Engineers a five-point lead at 65-60 with 1:50 left. Sam Gutierrez scored on the next possession for Franklin, closing the margin to 65-62 at the 1:35 mark.
Rose had a chance to extend the lead, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18 seconds left. Franklin called timeout to set up a potential game-tying possession, but a Gutierrez 3-pointer hit the front of the room in the waning seconds as the Engineers secured the win.
Duff led four Rose-Hulman players in double figures with 18 points. Craig McGee added 12 points, six rebounds and a team-high five assists. Jacob Back also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Zach Callahan grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, including securing the final rebound on Gutierrez's potential game-tying shot at the end of the contest.
Gutierrez led the Franklin offense with 19 points. Payton Mills added 12 points and 13 rebounds and Ismail Jones reached double figures with 11 points.
Rose committed just seven turnovers and forced 15 as a key difference in the win. The two teams will meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Franklin.
In the women's game that started late, the Engineers lost to Franklin 76-61.
Jordan Barlow posted 14 points to pace Rose-Hulman and Desirae Webster added 11. Destinee Cross was the Grizzlies' top scorer with 20 points. The same teams will face each other at 1 p.m. Saturday at Franklin.
