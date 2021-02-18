Earlham College relied on a strong hitting attack to top Rose-Hulman 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 in the Engineers' regular-season home volleyball finale Wednesday night.
The Quakers hit .230 with 42 kills in the victory, led by 12 kills from Sarah Dickman. Erin Wagner had 34 assists and Jennifer Shamel added 21 digs for Earlham.
Elizabeth Canon paced Rose with nine kills and Sophia Koop added seven kills with a team-high two service aces. Allie Fults contributed six kills and a team-high three blocks.
Other key contributors for the Engineers included Sophia Harrison with 17 assists, Kylie Rathbun with 11 assists and two block assists and Katryna Dahlberg with 21 digs.
Dahlberg moved into third place in Rose-Hulman history with 1,736 career digs.
Earlham improved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in HCAC play. Rose (2-6) will close its regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bluffton.
