Rose-Hulman made history on the links Friday. No Engineers women's team has done what the golf team accomplished at Forest Akers Course.
Rose placed 14th at the NCAA Division III women's golf tournament, marking the best national finish for an Engineer women's athletic team in school history.
The Engineers made the cut of 15 teams that were permitted to compete on the final day of competition and bested top 10 ranked Texas-Dallas to earn the 14th finishing position. The effort also mark the first time that a Rose-Hulman women's sports team left an NCAA championship event on the tournament's final day.
Precious Saelee paced Rose with a top-25 finish in her first appearance at the NCAA Division III championships. Saelee came home 24th after rounds of 84, 81, 76 and 78 for a four-day total of 319.
Neha Vinesh relied on Rose-Hulman's low scores for the first two days to come home in the top 50. Vinesh placed 49th after scores of 78, 80, 86 and 85 for a total of 329.
Wynne Aldrich added two rounds in the 70s to place 58th overall. Her scores were 91, 85, 78 and 79 for a 333.
Lauren Conley — the only senior on the Engineers' roster — provided four days of consistent play to finish in the top 75. She relied on scores of 89, 82, 86 and 94 for a 341 and 73rd place overall.
Annie Anderson added scores of 93, 83, 90 and 86 for 352 to come home 79th overall. The field began with 131 players Tuesday.
Rose also showed remarkable consistency at the championships. After an opening day score of 342 on Tuesday, the Engineers finished the tournament with identical scores of 326 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The historic season featured coach Kevin Robinson and the Engineers winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) title by a record 86 strokes April 23-25. Rose-Hulman moved up to No. 24 in the Golfstat NCAA Division III rankings prior to the 14th place finish at the national championship.
Rose-Hulman's 14th-place finish in its first appearance at the Division III championship marked the best showing for the HCAC at the event since Hanover came home 10th in 2016.
