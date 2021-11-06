The Rose-Hulman football team secured a least a share of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference fall championship and set up a winner-take-all game for an NCAA Division III playoff bid with a 38-14 victory Saturday afternoon at Franklin on Saturday.
With the win, Rose pretty much guaranteed an HCAC championship game next Saturday at Cook Stadium. The Engineers have secured at least a share of the HCAC regular-season title, but the winner of next Saturday's 1:30 p.m. Senior Day matchup against Mount St. Joseph will represent the HCAC in the Division III playoffs Nov. 20.
Fifth-year starting quarterback Andrew Dion completed 24 of 38 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rose-Hulman offense. Shane Welshans led the ground attack with 111 rushing yards and one TD on 25 carries.
Adam Tice-Saliu had a team-high 121 receiving yards on four catches, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown reception. Noah Thomas added 85 receiving yards on seven catches with two TDs.
Defensively, Tyler Smith had a huge game with 12 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack, four pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. Michael Stevens added six tackles and three pass breakups, and Tyce Miller grabbed his team-high sixth interception of the season.
Jailen Hobbs added a 59-yard punt return for a score to lead the special-teams performance. Jonathan Oliger made a field goal and all five of his extra-point kicks and Andrew Toler placed three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line to provide special-teams depth.
Kai Ross led the Franklin offense by completing 20 of 44 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown. Jarrett Gibson added 114 receiving yards on nine catches.
Franklin scored the first points of the game on its opening drive, but Rose responded with 38 unanswered points over the next three quarters.
Oliger started the Rose-Hulman scoring with a 28-yard field goal to make the score 7-3. The Engineers took the lead for good at 17-7 on back-to-back TD passes from Dion to Thomas. The first was a 16-yarder in the first quarter and the second was an 11-yarder in the second quarter.
Welshans boosted the Engineers' advantage to 24-7 at the half with a 1-yard TD run to cap a 10-play drive.
In the second half, Tice-Saliu hauled in his 76-yard touchdown catch from Dion to make the score 31-7 at the 11:14 mark. Hobbs completed the scoring with his 59-yard punt return to paydirt.
Rose (6-0 HCAC, 7-2 overall) has clinched at least a share of its 13th regular-season conference championship in school history. The Engineers have won three HCAC regular-season championships under coach Jeff Sokol (2013, 2016, 2021) and seek their second NCAA Division III playoff appearance in program history next Saturday when Mount St. Joseph arrives with a 5-1 conference mark.
Franklin dropped to 3-3 and 5-4 respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.