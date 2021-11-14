Rose-Hulman didn't get a home game for the start of the NCAA Division III football playoffs, but the Engineers don't have far to travel thanks to pairings drawn Sunday by the NCAA.
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champions play at noon Saturday at DePauw.
Rose-Hulman enters the NCAA Division III Playoffs on a seven-game winning streak after completing the regular season with an 8-2 record. The Engineers earned the 13th football conference championship in school history, their first outright HCAC championship since joining the league, and completed the HCAC regular season with a perfect 7-0 mark.
DePauw finished with an 8-2 record after winning the North Coast Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers average 36.6 points per game, led by Chase Andries who has passed for 2,510 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Defensively, Dylan Hyatt — a Northview graduate — leads DePauw with six interceptions.
The NCAA Division III playoffs consist of 32 teams with one round each Saturday until Dec. 11. The national championship game is Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio.
