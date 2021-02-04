Rose-Hulman to induct '20, '21 Hall classes together in October

The 2020 Rose-Hulman Athletic Hall of Fame induction class will include two former baseball players, one former softball player and one former tennis player to be inducted in October.
The 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 induction class (named below) and the 2021 induction class that will be announced at a later date will be honored in a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Mussallem Union. The 2021 Induction Class will be determined in the upcoming months.
This year's class includes two members of successful NCAA Division III tournament teams in baseball and individuals who were among the best Rose athletes all-time in the sports of softball and women's tennis.
Rose-Hulman's 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class includes Sam Danesis, who completed a four-year tennis career undefeated in HCAC singles play; Jordan Goslee, a multiple school-record softball pitcher who threw the first perfect game in program history; Keenan Long, an honorable-mention All-American baseball catcher for the NCAA tournament teams of 2008-10; and Tim Tepe, a first-team All-American for those same NCAA tournament teams of 2008-10.
