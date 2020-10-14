Rose-Hulman, Terre Haute to host DIII cross country nationals

Rose-Hulman and "Cross Country Town USA" will serve as hosts for the NCAA Division III cross country championships for the second time in November 2024.
The NCAA confirmed the event with its release of future Division I, II and III national championship host sites for the 2023-26 academic years Wednesday afternoon.
Rose and Terre Haute were scheduled to host the 2020 NCAA Division III cross country championships before their cancellation due to Covid-19.
More than 550 student-athletes are scheduled to compete in the two championship races. Thirty-two teams and over 50 individual runners will be selected for both the men's and women's races.
The LaVern Gibson Championship Course has served as the site for 12 NCAA Division I championships and one NCAA Division III championship since 2002.
The city of Terre Haute has been proclaimed "Cross Country Town USA" due to this tradition of hosting nationally recognized events. As part of hosting the 2024 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, Rose-Hulman and the City of Terre Haute will also host a Pre-National Meet in mid-October. The Pre-National Meet is an opportunity for national contending schools and individuals to compete on the course in advance of the championship and will include similar numbers of runners to the championship.
"We are extremely happy to partner with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to host the NCAA Division III national championships," Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director David Patterson said. "The runners and attendees will provide a significant economic impact to Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley."
The cross country national championships will represent the seventh NCAA Division III national championship event that Rose has hosted. Previous national events include the 1995 golf national championships; 2002 and 2003 women's basketball national championships; the 2007 and 2009 indoor track and field national championships; and the 2012 cross country national championships.
"Rose-Hulman is honored to bring another national championship event to 'Cross Country Town USA.' Our planning committee is excited to begin working with David Patterson, the THCVB, the LaVern Gibson Championship Course staff and the city of Terre Haute to provide our student-athletes, coaches and fans with a first-class experience," said Larry Cole, Rose-Hulman track and field head coach and meet director for the 2024 NCAA Division III championships.
The evolution of the LaVern Gibson Championship Course has direct Rose-Hulman ties. The course was founded by 1984 Rose-Hulman graduate Greg Gibson; longtime Rose-Hulman head coach William Welch and the late longtime Indiana State coach John McNichols. All three are members of the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame, located inside the Terre Haute Visitors and Convention Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.