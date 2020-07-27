Rose-Hulman taking wait-and-see attitude on traditional fall sports

Now that the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Monday that the typically fall "high-risk" sports of football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball have been pushed back to spring to increase safety probability against the unpredictable coronavirus, Jeff Jenkins' comments from late last week make more sense.
Asked a few days ago about Rose-Hulman's upcoming plans for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute's athletic director (and baseball coach) mentioned that for those sports labeled high risk by the NCAA — based on the high level of contact needed to perform them — each athlete dressing for a competition would require testing for the virus within 72 hours of the starting time.
Jenkins added that test results usually come back within 48 hours.
“The tests are very expensive [about $100 per athlete for each time],” he explained. “And we’ve got 130 football players. At the beginning, we would have to test everyone. And if we test for everyone we dress for a game — we dress 60 a game — that gets a little bit costly.”
Rose usually plays 10 regular-season football games per year.
Jenkins offered another reason why 72-hour advance testing would have been difficult for the HCAC to execute.
“Some of our conference schools [including Manchester, Bluffton and Defiance] are located in rural areas and they don’t have access to the testing," he pointed out.
Jenkins said most of Rose-Hulman’s fall-sports athletes were planning to report to campus Aug. 9-12.
“Honestly, a lot of the worry in college athletics is not as much on the athletes [generally ages 18-22], but it’s more on some of the older coaches," he noted. "We’ve got a couple older coaches on our staff, me included. We’re probably at a higher risk than the students if we contract this.”
Finding a vaccine would be ideal, Jenkins added, but there are no signs of that happening soon.
In western Vigo County, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College athletic director Deanna Bradley said nothing has changed in the Pomeroys' fall scheduling plans ... yet.
“Right now, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is planning to play this fall, but I believe that is going to change," Bradley assessed. "Everything depends on what the NAIA decides to do because we are trying to follow their guidelines.”
The Woods will become part of the NAIA in 2021-22, the same school year that men's basketball will make its debut in the Pomeroys' program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.