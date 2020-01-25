Rose-Hulman sweeps Bluffton in HCAC action

The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team celebrated Alumni/Family Day with a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win against the Bluffton Beavers 65-51 on Saturday in Hulbert Arena.
The Engineers were led by Craig McGee and John Czarnecki, who each recorded a double-double. McGee finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Czarnecki recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to achieve his seventh career double-double.
Other contributors included Eli Combs, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Michael Lake also was able to make an impact with eight points.
Bluffton got off to a hot start, jumping to an 8-0 lead. The Engineers worked the remainder of the first half to decrease the deficit and trailed 24-22 heading into halftime.
The second half featured a quick start by Bluffton, but Rose-Hulman responded to take the lead midway through the half. The Engineers would take the lead after a basket from Vuk Djuric and a foul, resulting in a three-point play, to put them ahead 38-37 with 12:47 remaining.
Rose outscored the Beavers 43-27 in the second half to pull away and earn the 14-point win.
The Engineers (8-9 overall, 5-5 HCAC) will play host Manchester at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 43, Bluffton 40 — At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman held Bluffton to five points in the fourth quarter to rally and win in the Breast Cancer Awareness Day Game on Saturday.
The Engineers honored more than 30 Wabash Valley cancer survivors in a pregame cermeony, then relied on a strong defensive effort to pick up the victory.
Rose held a 21-19 lead at the half before Bluffton rallied to take a 35-28 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Engineers outscored Bluffton 15-5 in the final 10 minutes to earn the win.
Nola Wilson led the home team with a double-figure scoring effort featuring 11 points. She was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the contest.
Nosa Igiehon added seven points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots and Desirae Webster came off the bench with seven points and eight rebounds.
T.J. Mills led the Bluffton offense with 11 points. Rose-Hulman relied on a big edge on the boards — 46-32 — to help earn the tight win.
The score was tied at 37-37 for a two-minute span of the fourth quarter before Igiehon put the Engineers ahead with a basket at the 2:07 mark. The lead reached 41-37 on a layup by Rose Burnham with 38 seconds left.
Mills answered with a 3-pointer to bring Bluffton within 41-40 at the 11-second mark. Hannah Woody hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to give Rose a three-point lead and the Engineers defended a potential game-tying trey to finalize the win.
The Engineers (3-14 overall, 2-8 HCAC) will return to action Wednesday at Manchester. Bluffton dropped to 9-8 and 3-7 respectively.
