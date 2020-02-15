Rose-Hulman placed four players in double figures and shot 47 percent from the field to earn an 88-80 victory in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon at Defiance.
Terry Hicks led the Engineers' offense with a career-high 19 points, while Craig McGee scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.
John Czarnecki added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Vuk Djuric was the fourth Rose player to score in double figures with 10 points.
For the Yellow Jackets, Marell Jordan recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds on 12-for-19 shooting from the field.
Rose-Hulman outrebounded Defiance 47-32 and committed just seven turnovers.
The Engineers held an 11-point lead at 75-64 after a 3-pointer by Hicks at the 3:04 mark. The lead stayed at 12 points at 80-68 with 2:06 left on two free throws by Jacob Back.
Defiance pulled within six in the final minute, but the Engineers relied on free throws by Back and Czarnecki to close the game.
Rose-Hulman (11-11 overall, 8-7 HCAC) will travel to Earlham on Wednesday night for another conference matchup. Defiance dropped to 11-11 and 6-9 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 46, Defiance 40 — At Defiance, Ohio, Rose-Hulman relied on a strong defensive effort to pick up a road triumph Saturday afternoon.
Rose held Defiance to just two points in the second quarter to build a 25-16 advantage. The Engineers held Defiance to just 30 percent from the field and outrebounded the hosts 41-32 to earn their sixth victory of the season.
Nosa Igiehon led the Rose-Hulman offense with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Igiehon had two assists and a team-high two blocked shots.
Hannah Woody also reached double figures with 10 points for the Engineers. Desirae Webster pitched in with nine points and four steals and Rose Burnham scored four points with eight rebounds to provide scoring depth.
Briana Townley led the Defiance offense with 11 points.
Defiance pulled within 34-29 at the end of the third quarter, but Rose held Defiance to just three points in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Webster, a layup from Woody and a score from Igiehon capped the run and put Rose-Hulman ahead 43-32 with 3:16 left in the game. The Yellow Jackets could not close within less than six the rest of the way.
Rose-Hulman improved to 6-17 overall and 5-11 in league play, while Defiance dropped to 7-16 and 6-10 respectively. The Engineers will host Earlham in their home finale at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hulbert Arena.
