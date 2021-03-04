Despite the unique circumstances circulating around the world in 2020, Rose-Hulman football coach Jeff Sokol enjoyed his rare free time last fall.
He did more activities with his family, completed some home projects and watched more NCAA Division I football on television than in previous seasons.
Now comes the weird part — spring football that counts.
In fact, it will be the only college football taking place in Vigo County for the 2020-21 school year because Indiana State opted to skip this past season.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Sokol’s Engineers and the rest of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference made the bold decision to move their 2020 football season — usually conducted in the late summer and fall — to the spring of 2021.
Each HCAC team will play seven games instead of the usual 10. Of Rose’s seven games, three will be inside the friendly confines of Cook Stadium — with limited crowds — and four will be on the road.
All will be against conference opponents and there will be no NCAA Division III playoffs afterward.
Taking a multitude of safety precautions, the Engineers will play their season opener Saturday against Defiance at Cook Stadium, starting at 2 p.m. It will be Senior Day.
Sokol says he and his squad are ready for some action.
“We’re really, really excited to get out and play,” emphasized Sokol, whose team hasn’t competed in a real game since Nov. 16, 2019. The Engineers finished 6-4 that season.
“We did get to practice a little bit in the fall,” he added. “We still got to scratch the itch a little bit.”
The Engineers were picked to finish second — behind Hanover — in the preseason coaches poll for the upcoming season.
One reason for their high hopes is the return of standout wide receiver Noah Thomas. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior was chosen as a D3football.com Preseason All-American after being an All-HCAC first-teamer the previous two seasons.
But Thomas’ D3football.com selection occurred way back in the late summer of 2020 and a lot has changed since then.
Still, Sokol is glad to have him back in what should be a potent offense quarterbacked by fourth-year starter Andrew Dion (6-2, 190, senior).
“[Thomas] is a great player, an elite athlete,” Sokol told the Tribune-Star. “His skill set is very unique at our [Division III] level. He’s super talented and a really hard worker. And he’s a great person. His teammates love him.”
Through his junior season, Thomas already ranks in the top five on Rose-Hulman’s all-time lists for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. But his ability to climb to No. 1 in those categories might be hampered by the shortened spring season. Only time will tell.
Paving the way for Thomas, Dion, returning receiver Jake Zimmerman (6-2, 190, senior) and new starting running back Shane Welshans (5-10, 185, junior) is an all-senior offensive line anchored by Gavinn Bakker (6-4, 300).
Bakker, a right tackle, is a third-year starter. Other O-line starters are 6-5, 315-pound Jonathan Bartlett at left tackle; 5-11, 220-pound Nathan Griesbaum at center; 6-3, 330-pound Jacob Huff at left guard; and 5-11, 240-pound Joshua Fisher at right guard.
Starting at tight end will be either 6-4, 225-pound senior Peyton Sakelaris or 6-2, 210-pound junior John Hruska. Both should see plenty of playing time.
“We think we’ve got one of our more talented offensive units since I’ve been here,” said Sokol, beginning his 10th season at the helm. “We should be really good.”
Handling field-goal and extra-point duties is senior Adam Clark, kickoffs is Zimmerman and punting is freshman Andrew Toler.
On defense, Rose’s front line will consist of senior Bryce Mefford (6-5, 220) and junior J.T. Anstett (6-0, 250) at ends and senior Ezenna Cmadu (6-0, 265) and sophomore Bo Thomas (6–0, 230) on the inside.
Manning the linebacker positions are junior Michael Stevens (6-0, 200), senior Andrew Hesse (6-1, 205) and others battling to see time.
In the secondary are sophomore Tyce Miller (6-0, 170) and junior Winston Amankwah (5-11, 165) at cornerbacks and senior Jakob Quasebarth (5-9, 170) and sophomore Chaikou Sow (5-10, 185) at safeties.
"The kids we have [on defense] play super hard," Sokol assessed. "We’re talented and pretty deep."
Another thing to consider for the spring is that any player who suffers a severe injury during the next seven weeks will not only miss the rest of this unique season but may miss the 10-game 2021 fall season as well, if the COVID-19 situation becomes more manageable and allows for a "normal" fall season.
