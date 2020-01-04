Rose-Hulman’s men’s basketball team shot 78 percent in the second half to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 73-57 victory over three-time defending Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion Hanover on Saturday in Hulbert Arena.
Rose was 14 of 18 from the field in the second half and 13 of 17 from the free-throw line to outscore Hanover 46-28 in the final 20 minutes. Craig McGee led the Engineers’ performance with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Eli Combs added 10 points to also reach double figures. John Czarnecki narrowly missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Mark Albers led the Hanover offense with 17 points and Isaac Hibbard added 12.
Rose-Hulman, the 2018 HCAC regular-season champion, won for the third consecutive game dating back to Dec. 14. The Engineers trailed 21-10 midway through the first half, then outscored Hanover 15-2 over an eight-minute span to take a 25-23 lead.
In the second half, Hanover took a 37-36 lead on a 3-pointer by Albers with 16:44 left. Rose answered with a 17-4 run over eight minutes to take a 53-41 lead on a 3-pointer by Max Chaplin. The lead stayed at double figures the rest of the way.
The Engineers (5-6 overall, 2-2 HCAC) will host Earlham in the annual John Mutchner Cup Game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hanover dropped to 8-3 and 2-2 respectively.
Women’s basketball
• Hanover 67, Rose-Hulman 48 — At Hulbert Arena, Hanover used a strong start and solid defense to pick up a victory over Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon in Hulbert Arena.
Hanover scored the game’s first 11 points before the Engineers closed within three at 14-11 on an 11-3 run. Hanover relied on its defense to pull away to a 36-20 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit advantage in the second half.
Katie Hartman led Hanover with 19 points, while Alexis Nall added 10. Brooke Todd contributed 11 assists for the Panthers.
Nola Wilson paced the Rose offense with 13 points and Nosa Igiehon recorded her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Engineers (1-10 overall, 0-4 HCAC) will return to action Wednesday at Earlham. Hanover improved to 5-5 and 4-0 respectively.
