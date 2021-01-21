Rose-Hulman men win on road

Rose-Hulman withstood a strong second-half rally by Hanover to pick up a 71-67 men's basketball victory on the road Thursday night.
The Engineers built a 21-point lead at 55-34 with 14:15 remaining in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest. Hanover chipped away to close within 67-65 with 21 seconds remaining.
Rose entrusted Dillon Duff with two key free throws on the next possession and the freshman buried both to give the Engineers a 69-65 lead with 16 seconds left.
Hanover drew a quick foul on the next possession and Isaac Hibbard hit two free throws to bring the Panthers deficit down to 69-67 at the 11-second mark. The Engineers missed the front end of a one-and-one and Hanover had a chance to either tie or go for the win on its next possession. Hibbard drove to the basket, but Rose-Hulman senior Jacob Back took a key charge to force a Hanover turnover and give the ball back to Rose with just three seconds remaining.
Rose-Hulman turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass, however, and the Panthers went for a 3-point shot and the victory in the final second. A foul was called on the shot and Hanover was awarded three free throws with 0.5 seconds left, trailing 69-67. The Panthers missed the first two free throws, however, and the Engineers' victory was secured with two Terry Hicks free throws.
The 6-foot-5 Duff led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points. Samvit Ram added a career-high 11 points and Hicks recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Craig McGee added a well-round eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Trey Wurtz joined McGee with eight points.
Ty Houston paced Hanover with 18 points and Mark Albers scored 17 for the Panthers. Isaac Hibbard tallied 16 points and Max Greenamoyer rounded out the Panther double-figure scorers with 12 points.
Rose-Hulman led 39-26 at the half and relied on a 16-8 run to open the second half to build its 21-point second-half lead. The Engineers had to withstand the rally, highlighted by 4 of 5 from the free-throw line in the final 16 seconds.
The two teams are 2-1 for the season and are scheduled to meet in a rematch at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hulbert Arena. Hanover won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 HCAC championships, while Rose qualified for the 2018 and 2020 HCAC tournament championship games.
