Rose-Hulman men survive 3-point barrage to secure Senior Day win

After the Rose-Hulman men's basketball team built a 21-point halftime lead over Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Mount St. Joseph, the second half appeared to be a formality in determining the winner of the Engineers' annual Senior Day contest.
So the Lions from Cincinnati would fire up a boat load of 3-pointers in an attempt to create a respectable final score, right?
Well, sorta.
The visitors didn't just throw up a bunch of wild 3s in the final 20 minutes. They connected on a stunning 15 of 29 attempts from beyond the long-range arc before falling to Rose 85-78. For the game, they finished 19 of 42 from trey territory.
Earlier Saturday, the female Engineers lost their Senior Day game to Mount St. Joseph by a 77-62 score. Maddie Haberthy led MSJ with 30 points — going 10 of 15 from the field — and six assists.
Rose Burnham paced Rose-Hulman with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Lone senior Hannah Woody and Nola Wilson added 11 points apiece, with Woody also dishing out six assists.
"Hannah, her accomplishments on the court and off the court over the last four years here at Rose-Hulman may not get matched by many other senior classes," Rose women's coach Jon Prevo told the Tribune-Star. "She's a tremendous young lady."
Prevo's Engineers fell to 4-15 overall and 3-9 in the HCAC. Although the loss of several key players to graduation in 2019 lowered expectations for this group, Rose-Hulman had won its previous two games before Saturday.
"The team is continuing to grow," Prevo assessed. "We're working hard. We're making some good strides, maybe not as quickly as what we had hoped. But for a young team with one senior and seven freshmen ... we're really battling through it and the kids are fighting."
Next up for Prevo's squad will be a home matchup with Anderson on Wednesday. Mount St. Joseph's women are now 6-13 and 5-7 respectively.
For the Rose men, senior Eli Combs from Bloomfield put on one of his most impressive performances as an Engineer. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward posted a career-high 17 points and hauled down 10 boards in a starting role, while usual do-it-all leader Craig McGee chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.
A junior guard, McGee now has 1,003 career points, making him the 31st player in school history to top the 1,000-point mark.
The Lions' high scorers were Devin Young with 20 points (and six 3-pointers), Cedric Woods with 12 points (and three 3s) and Reece Thomson with 10 points (and a measly two 3s). Also, David Luers came off the bench to go 3 for 3 from 3-point land to end up with nine points.
"I thought Mount St. Joe did a real good job in the second half of using the 3-point line against us," Rose-Hulman men's coach Rusty Loyd said.
"I think at the end of the day, Coach [Loyd] was just happy to get the win," Combs noted.
The Engineers' largest margin was 23 (49-26) early in the second half. Mount St. Joseph didn't cut its deficit to single digits until the final 17 seconds.
In addition to Combs, other Rose seniors who started were John Czarnecki, Michael Lake and David Saadatnezhadi. It was Saadatnezhadi's first start of the season.
Rose-Hulman (10-9, 7-5) will visit Anderson on Wednesday. Both squads are tied for fourth place in the HCAC standings.
MSJ dropped to 4-15 and 2-10 respectively.
WOMEN
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (77) — Scott 2-5 0-0 6, Huff 2-5 0-0 4, Haberthy 10-15 6-8 30, Fair-Harris 0-0 1-2 1, Jansen 3-13 1-3 7, Marcum 3-4 0-0 9, Daulton 5-6 0-0 11, Schoolfield 1-2 2-2 5, McCool 1-1 0-0 2, Moody 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 28-53 FG, 10-16 FT, 77 TP.
ROSE-HULMAN (62) — Burnham 4-11 4-7 12, Igiehon 4-8 1-7 9, Wilson 4-10 0-0 11, Woody 5-16 0-0 11, Jester 2-4 0-0 6, Webster 2-6 0-0 4, Barlow 4-9 1-1 9, Lewman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 FG, 6-15 FT, 62 TP.
Mount St. Joseph=16=16=24=21=—=77
Rose-Hulman=13=13=20=16=—=62
3-point shooting — MSJ 11-22 (Haberthy 4-7, Marcum 3-4, Scott 2-4, Schoolfield 1-1, Daulton 1-2, Moody 0-1, Jansen 0-3), RH 6-18 (Wilson 3-7, Jester 2-2, Woody 1-7, Webster 0-2). Total fouls — MSJ 15, RH 20. Fouled out — Burnham. Rebounds — MSJ 34 (Jansen 11, Huff 5), RH 37 (Burnham 11, Wilson 7, Barlow 6). Assists — MSJ 18 (Haberthy and Jansen 6), RH 17 (Woody 6, Igiehon 3). Steals — MSJ 11 (Haberthy, Jansen, Marcum and Daulton 2), RH 10 (Igiehon and Barlow 3, Wilson 2). Turnovers — MSJ 19, RH 16. Blocks — MSJ 1 (Scott), RH 2 (Igiehon and Barlow). Att. — 225.
MEN
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (78) — Young 6-15 2-2 20, Clos 3-6 0-0 7, Thomas 0-4 2-2 2, Paddock 3-11 0-0 7, Thomson 4-7 0-0 10, Day 2-3 0-0 6. Woods 4-5 1-1 12, Meadors 2-8 0-0 5, Luers 3-3 0-0 9, Robbins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 FG, 5-5 FT, 78 TP.
ROSE-HULMAN (85) — Combs 7-10 3-3 17, Czarnecki 2-5 2-2 6, McGee 4-9 2-2 12, Saadatnezhadi 2-10 0-0 5, Lake 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Back 3-5 2-4 8, Callahan 1-1 2-2 4, Ram 1-1 0-0 3, Heil 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 2-2 2-2 8, Chaplin 0-0 2-2 2, Wurtz 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 2-2 0-0 4, Djuric 4-5 1-2 9. Totals 31-56 FG, 16-19 FT, 85 TP.
Halftime score — RH 47, MSJ 26. 3-point shooting — MSJ 19-42 (Young 6-14, Luers 3-3, Woods 3-4, Day 2-3, Thomson 2-5, Clos 1-3, Paddock 1-3, Meadors 1-6), RH 7-20 (Hicks 2-2, McGee 2-3, Ram 1-1, Lake 1-2, Saadatnezhadi 1-9, Wurtz 0-1, Combs 0-2). Total fouls — MSJ 14, RH 10. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — MSJ 23 (Thomson 7, Young 5), RH 38 (Combs 10, McGee 6, Czarnecki and Chaplin 5). Assists — MSJ 21 (Paddock 4, Young, Clos, Thomson and Woods 3), RH 16 (McGee 5, Lake and Back 3). Steals — MSJ 7 (Paddock 3, Thomson and Woods 2), RH 8 (McGee 2). Turnovers — MSJ 14, RH 15. Blocks — MSJ 3 (Young 2, Paddock), RH 4 (Czarnecki, Back, Hicks and Djuric). Att. — 450.
