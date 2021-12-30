Rose-Hulman completed the first half of its 2021-22 men's basketball season with a 7-3 record after defeating host Webster University on Thursday night.
Max Chaplin led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points on 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 11 from the field.
Simon Blair added his first career double-double with career-high totals of 12 points and 13 rebounds, Trey Wurtz added a season-high 12 points and a career-high five assists to go along with seven rebounds and Samvit Ram tied a season high with 11 points to round out the double-figure scorers. Miles McGowen added career highs of nine points and 13 rebounds to the balanced attack.
Webster was led by Malcolm Logue with 13 points, Karl Moore with 10 points and 14 rebounds and Jason Coleman with 10 points.
Rose shot 58% from the field in the first half to build a 42-25 lead at the break. In the second half, Webster closed within nine points at 47-38, but a layup by Zachary Jackson and a 3-pointer by Ram put Rose-Hulman up 52-38 and the Engineers kept the lead in double figures for the remainder of the game.
Rose will return to action Jan. 5 with a trip to Franklin College.
