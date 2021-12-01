Rose-Hulman men edged by Wabash

Rose-Hulman missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer as Wabash College held on for a 67-64 men’s basketball victory Wednesday night.
Rose trailed 67-64 with 5 seconds remaining, and a full-court pass was deflected out of bounds to give the Engineers one last chance to tie the score from in front of the bench. A contested 3-pointer by Max Chaplin fell out at the buzzer as Wabash improved to 4-1 for the season.
Chaplin and Terry Hicks led the Rose-Hulman offense with 13 points each. Dillon Duff added 12 points. Hicks had a team-high nine rebounds, while Vuk Djuric pitched in with a team-high 3 assists.
Other key contributors included Trey Wurtz with eight points and Jackson Kabrick with seven points.
Jack Davidson led the Wabash offense with 16 points. Ahmoni Jones and Kellen Schreiber also reached double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Rose held a 34-28 advantage at the half, but Wabash hit 6 three-pointers in the second half to rally from an 11-point deficit in the second half to secure the win.
The Engineers (3-2) will travel to Transylvania for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener at 3 p.m. Saturday.
