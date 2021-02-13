Rose-Hulman men down Manchester

The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team completed a regular-season sweep over Manchester University by picking up a 73-69 Senior Day win Saturday afternoon inside Hulbert Arena.
The Saturday afternoon game featured Rose honoring its six seniors. These seniors have combined for a cumulative 57-34 record throughout their careers. These seniors include Jacob Back, Zach Callahan, Tim Harris, Taylor Heil, Craig McGee and Trey Wurtz.
For the game, the Engineers had three players end in double-figure scoring. Rose was led in scoring by freshman Isaac Farnsworth with a career-high 18 points, including 13 in the first half.
McGee drove the offense to the win by recording a triple-double, only the third in Rose-Hulman history. All three Rose triple-doubles have been compiled by McGee, who scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Freshman Dillon Duff also chipped in 10 points.
Manchester was led by Cortiz Buckner, who had 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting from the field. He shot 10 of 10 in the first half. C.J. Hampton added 13 points and four steals.
The Engineers (8-2) will return to the hardwood at home next Friday vs Earlham. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m.
