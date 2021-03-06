There was no field rust on Rose-Hulman wide receiver Noah Thomas.
None whatsoever.
The two-time All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference first-teamer helped the Engineers usher in their first spring football season ever — delayed from the fall because of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic — with a 52-6 HCAC victory over Defiance on a chilly Saturday in front of a limited crowd at Cook Stadium.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Thomas caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns — all in about one half of work — and set the Rose career receiving yardage record by improving his four-year total to 2,562. Alec Fisher, who concluded his collegiate career in 2016, owned the previous mark with 2,555.
One of 23 seniors (21 players and two student-managers) honored for Senior Day before the game, Thomas is now tied for second in school history with 26 receiving TDs (same as Aaron Abbott and nine behind Fisher) and fourth in receptions with 189 (29 behind all-time leader Abbott).
"He really was explosive today and took advantage of the opportunities he had to make plays," Rose-Hulman coach Jeff Sokol said of Thomas.
Another one of the seniors, quarterback Andrew Dion, enjoyed a memorable afternoon as well. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 325 yards and four TDs. With the margin getting out of hand in the first half, three different back-ups received opportunities to play in his place, so his final statistics easily could have been much more impressive.
Sokol wasn't sure what to expect from playing a seven-game all-HCAC schedule in the spring instead of the usual 10 games in the fall, but he quickly found out at the start of the opener Saturday.
"Once we kicked off, everything felt exactly the same," he told the Tribune-Star. "It felt like a regular football Saturday."
On the home team's second possession, new starting running back Shane Welshans put Rose in scoring position with a 32-yard run to the Defiance 16-yard line. Actually, the ball was placed on the 8 because of a facemask penalty on the Yellow Jackets on the same play.
The Engineers ended up settling for a 22-yard field goal by Adam Clark, but that was the only time they settled.
About two minutes later, Dion fired a dart to Thomas in the end zone to complete a 15-yard play and boost Rose-Hulman's advantage to 10-0.
Before the end of the first quarter, Rose added touchdowns on a 1-yard run by Welshans and a 5-yard pass from Dion to Welshans. Taking a 24-0 lead into the second quarter, 5-4, 155-pound sophomore Lance Shelton broke loose and explored a clear path to the left to finish off a 42-yard TD run.
With 7:05 left in the first half, Dion connected with a wide-open Thomas at the Defiance 25 — of all people, how do you leave him open? — and Thomas sprinted the rest of the way for a 56-yard touchdown.
"I'm really pleased with our [offensive] efficiency, we pass-protect really well and threw the ball with a lot of efficiency," Sokol assessed. "I would like to see us run the ball a little bit better. We had a couple of explosive plays in the run game, but I expect a little more consistency."
The visitors soon eliminated any hopes of a shutout by the Engineers, however, scoring on a 13-yard pass from Daylon Lange to Amin Shaheed to make the halftime score 38-6.
Still, the Rose-Hulman defense played just as impressively as the offense, finishing with five sacks — 2.5 by senior linebacker Andrew Hesse — and holding the Yellow Jackets to -9 yards of net rushing. Junior linebacker Michael Stevens also contributed a game-high 12 tackles (eight solos and four assists) to the effort.
"Our defense was outstanding — five sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss," Sokol said. "That's what people have come to expect from a Rose-Hulman defense."
Adam Saliu (48-yard pass from Dion in the third period) and Grant Ripperda (12-yard run in the fourth period) slapped icing on the cake for the Engineers in the second half.
Regarding celebrating Senior Day in the season opener, Sokol explained the reason.
"We decided to do it just in case we have any [coronavirus] issues down the road," he said. "The season is really for them."
An ironic tidbit for Rose-Hulman, this was the third straight time that it held Defiance to exactly six points. The Engineers won those contests 53-6 on Nov. 2, 2019, at Cook Stadium and 35-6 on Oct. 27, 2018, at Defiance, Ohio. The last time the Yellow Jackets defeated Rose was Oct. 29, 2011, by a 21-18 score at Cook Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.