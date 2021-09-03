During last season, which for Rose-Hulman took place in the spring of 2021, coach Jeff Sokol had to tell the rest of his football team that the Engineers would be playing without star wide receiver Noah Thomas because of an injury for a few games.
They still did well, finishing with a 4-1 record, but who knows how they would have ended up with a fully healthy Thomas for every game?
This season, which will start at 7 p.m. Saturday against Wabash College at Cook Stadium, Sokol treated his players to a different type of surprise regarding Thomas.
A senior during the 2020-21 school year, Thomas decided to enroll in graduate school at Rose. And because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility rule — caused by schools and teams all over the nation missing entire seasons — Thomas also decided to take advantage of his extra year of athletic eligibility.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Thomas — who likely will break all the school receiving records that he didn’t break during the spring because of his injury — recently informed Sokol of his change of heart.
The Engineers’ veteran coach didn’t turn him down.
“That’s a huge addition,” Sokol emphasized.
Another player whom Sokol already knew was coming back for a fifth year of eligibility was quarterback Andrew Dion (6-2, 180). He’s been the Rose-Hulman starter — not counting injury-related absences — since the first game of his freshman season (2017).
“He came in [to preseason practice] in great shape,” Sokol told the Tribune-Star. “He looks like he’s at his best.”
A competent passer, Dion will likely hand the ball off plenty of times to senior Shane Welshans (5-10, 205). Welshans is mentioned on just about every preseason Division III All-American squad out there.
“Obviously, he had a great spring [rushing for 713 yards and six touchdowns and catching five TD passes],” Sokol said of Welshans. “I’m super excited about what he’s going to be able to do for us this fall.”
Expected to back up Welshans are sophomore Grant Ripperda (5-10, 200) and junior Lance Shelton (5-4, 155).
Complementing Thomas at wideouts are junior Adam Tice-Saliu (6-2, 210) and sophomores Daniel Huery (5-8, 155) and Jailen Hobbs (5-8, 150). The Engineers’ starting tight end will be junior Alex Gresock (6-1, 220).
Rose’s least-experienced position is offensive line, where all five starters moved on after their senior seasons in the spring. Sophomore Justin Pierson (6-2, 305) probably has logged the most minutes of any of the new starters, Sokol said.
“We’ve got some electric, experienced, skill-position players,” Sokol assessed, “with a very young offensive line.”
Senior Brett Tuttle (5-9, 170) is back to kick field goals and extra points, sophomore Andrew Toler (6-1, 205) is back to punt and freshman Jonathan Oliver (5-11, 180) hopes to debut as the kickoff man.
On defense, the Rose-Hulman line will consist of juniors Tyler Smith (6-4, 240) and Devin Cobb (6-0, 240) at ends and junior Bo Thomas (6-0, 250) and senior J.T. Anstett (6-0, 240) at tackles.
Senior stud Michael Stevens (6-0, 200) anchors the linebacking core after putting forth a stellar spring campaign.
Junior safety Rashard Brown (6-0, 200) is one of the highlights of the secondary that Sokol called “literally the strongest unit on our defense.”
“We should be very fast and talented [on defense],” Sokol stressed. “As we have in the past, we’ll try to created a lot of mayhem up front.”
As for Saturday’s matchup, a couple players with Wabash Valley backgrounds are listed on Wabash’s roster. They are freshman offensive lineman K.C. Bowling (6-4, 275) from Terre Haute North High School and senior kicker Jacob Handley (5-11, 182) from South Vermillion.
Sokol said he knows “very little” about the Little Giants, but he’s got a good reason for that.
“They haven’t played since 2019 [because of COVID],” he explained. “But they’ve been an outstanding small-college football program.”
Wabash is coached by Don Morel.
When the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference portion of Rose’s season kicks off in four weeks (Oct. 2 at Defiance), the Engineers are expected to finish third, according to a preseason coaches poll, behind defending HCAC champion Hanover and Mount St. Joseph respectively.
But that poll was taken before any of the coaches — including Sokol — knew Thomas would be returning to the Engineers’ lineup.
“He’s as healthy as can be,” Sokol warned.
Rose-Hulman schedule
Sept. 4=Wabash=7 p.m. (Rose-Hulman Night)
Sept. 11=At Trine=7 p.m.
Sept. 18=At Hope=2 p.m.
Oct. 2=At Defiance*=1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9=Hanover*=2 p.m. (homecoming)
Oct. 16=Anderson*=1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23=At Manchester*=1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30=Bluffton*=1:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Game)
Nov. 6=At Franklin*=1:30 p.m.
Nov. 13=Mount St. Joseph*=1:30 p.m. (Senior Day)
* — denotes HCAC game
