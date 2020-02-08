Transylvania placed four players in double figures and shot 55 percent from the field to earn an 88-67 victory over Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon.
Brandon Cromwell led the Transylvania offense with 18 points. Spencer McKinney added 17 points, Gavin Root scored 12 and Zach Larimore had 10 points for the host Pioneers.
Craig McGee paced Rose with 11 points and five rebounds. Taylor Heil contributed a career-high nine points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field.
Transylvania shot 55 percent from the field and hit seven 3-pointers to jump out to a 44-29 lead at the half. The hot shooting continued for Transylvania with 14 points in the first 3:30 of the second half as the Pioneers pulled away for their seventh straight victory.
Rose-Hulman had a four-game winning streak snapped with Saturday's loss. The Engineers (11-10 overall, 8-6 HCAC) will host conference co-leader Franklin (14-7, 10-4 HCAC) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hulbert Arena.
Women's basketball
• Transylvania 69, Rose-Hulman 55 — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman battled NCAA Division III No. 6-ranked Transylvania into a one-possession game midway through the fourth quarter before the hosts pulled away in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Rose rallied from a nearly double-figure deficit to tie the score at 46-46 on a free throw by Rose Burnham with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter. A layup by Hannah Woody at the 7:13 mark kept Rose-Hulman within two points at 50-48 and the Engineers maintained just a four-point deficit at 54-50 with 4:23 remaining after a basket from Jordan Barlow.
But Transylvania relied on its defense to pull away down the stretch. Woody led Rose-Hulman with 14 points and four assists. Nola Wilson added 12 points on 4-for-5 from 3-point range and three assists.
Shelby Boyle and Ashton Woodard led the Transylvania attack with 17 points each and Kennedi Stacy also reached double figures with 10 points.
Transylvania won its 17th consecutive game and improved to 20-1 overall and 14-0 in HCAC play. The Engineers (5-16, 4-10) will visit Franklin on Wednesday.
