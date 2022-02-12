Rose-Hulman lost twice in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball Saturday at Defiance, the men falling 64-57 and the women defeated 56-48.
The host Yellow Jackets picked up their wins in the same way -- by going on clinching runs in the final minutes.
The Engineer men were within 58-55 with 1:40 left in the game after two free throws by Terry Hicks, but Defiance held the Engineers to just a pair of free throws down the stretch.
The game was tied 47-47 with 8:27 left when Defiance went on a 9-2 run. Trey Wurtz, on his way to a season-high 17 points plus eight rebounds, scored to pull the visitors within five and Hicks (six points, nine rebounds) got the Engineers closer.
Max Chaplin added nine points and Isaac Farnsworth eight for the Rose men. Marell Jordan scored 25 for Defiance. Rose is now 12-9, 8-7 in the HCAC, and plays Tuesday at Anderson. Defiance is 10-10 and 8-5.
The Engineer women trailed 47-46 with 3:01 left, but Lexie Sparks of Defiance scored the next five points and the home team closed out the game with a 9-2 run.
Jamie Baum had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Engineers, while Rowan Hein had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Nysha Speed had 11 points and Sparks 10 for the Yellow Jackets.
The Rose-Hulman women are now 9-8, 7-5 in conference play, and host Anderson on Tuesday. Defiance is 12-8 and 8-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.