With COVID-19 still surging across America, the Rose-Hulman men's and women's basketball teams will begin their limited schedule of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games Thursday night inside fan-less Hulbert Arena.
The opponent for both will be Franklin, with the men tipping off at 5 p.m. and the women to follow at 8:15. To webstream the action from either or both games, turn to Athletics.Rose-Hulman.edu or indianasportsnetwork.net.
At the moment, 12 conference games are all that appear on the schedule for both Rose squads. The Engineers' men were picked to finish second and their women seventh in the recent HCAC preseason polls. Last season, the men ended up 15-13 overall and 10-8 in the HCAC, while the women were 7-18 and 6-12 respectively.
Regardless of the weirdness of 2020-21, Rose-Hulman basketball coaches Rusty Loyd (men) and Jon Prevo (women) are still excited about their seasons finally debuting.
"The biggest difference [compared to previous seasons] has been the lack of games and opportunities to compete," Loyd told the Tribune-Star. "By now, we would have played a scrimmage, an exhibition, seven non-conference games and four conference games. We have done none of those.
"The other thing for us is our guys have to wear masks all the time. In class, in practice, in the weightroom, everywhere. That is hard. They do get to take them off while they are in the game [against Franklin], but that will be the first time these guys have exercised without a mask in a long time."
"COVID has presented more issues with different procedures and protocols than in normal years," Prevo said. "When we first started to practice for this season, we had to start in Pods [small groups and on separate ends or baskets and could not combine the pods for a number of practices] and had a progression in the Pods before doing any live contact activities while in the Pods and before we could combine the Pods and go as a team.
"We had five non-conference games in December that did not take place for a number of reasons — from our opponent having COVID issues with their team or on their campus that caused it to get cancelled. We're always going from day to day knowing the possibility that we may have to adapt or adjust practices or workouts with contact tracing or pause til we get test results from the COVID pools on our campus."
Now that games are ready to be played, both coaches expressed how much they like their personnel.
"Craig McGee [a 6-foot senior guard] is the returner Player of the Year in the conference and an all-time Rose great … already," Loyd pointed out. "Craig is the straw that stirs the drink for us and he is great at creating for himself [third in the conference in scoring last year] and for others [first in the league in assists].
"He will be joined in the starting lineup by Jacob Back, who was a part-time starter last season and is a great defender, rebounder and finisher around the basket. Trey Wurtz is a senior who started some early last year and he will be our starting post. He is a stretch-5 who brings great skill to the front line. Zach Callahan is a senior who will start on the wing and is our defensive stopper. Next to him will be Samvit Ram [a Junior] who is a lights-out shooter and provides us with great spacing. We are down three contributors [two to injuries and one to Covid-related protocols]."
Meanwhile, Prevo said he doesn't have starters as of now because he's waiting to see which players will be healthy enough for Thursday. When all are healthy, he'll be counting on six returning sophomores to supply the bulk of the production.
"Rose Burnham [a 5-11 forward] will be looked on for giving us positive play inside with her physical play and work ethic," Prevo explained. "She can step out and shoot along with taking that next step as a leader. Jordan Barlow [a 6-1 forward] will be an impact with her inside and outside game and her length can cause problems on both ends. Kahlan Jester [a 6-0 guard] will be looked on to taking her game to the next level by being healthy this year from a wrist injury last year. Her length on the defensive end will give me options.
"Avery Lewman [a 5-10 forward] should give me good depth inside and use her strength in scoring around basket along with her mid-range game. Desirae Webster [a 5-7 guard] gained experience last season and has learned what is expected out of her on both ends. We should see her take steps forward in the development of her perimeter game. Nola Wilson [a 5-6 guard] has really worked hard in developing other aspects of her perimeter play in addition to her shooting ability. We're expecting her to take that next step."
Prevo added that some freshmen may contribute this season as well, but he wants to wait and see what they accomplish in games before he heaps too much praise upon them.
From the men's perspective, Loyd did name 6-5 freshman Dillon Duff as someone to watch, if fans are ever allowed inside the facility to see the games.
"He has a chance to be a great player." Loyd emphasized. "He was a great recruiting get for us and I expect him to make immediate contributions. He can really score from the 3/4 position and was part of a Fort Wayne Snider [High School] team last year that was still alive when COVID shut down the IHSAA tournament."
Both Rose-Hulman coaches agreed that the HCAC will provide tough competition, even in a limited season.
"The league is hard to figure out because some teams have lost guys to graduation, some lost guys who are sitting out for the season, some guys will miss games because of COVID and in some ways it’s hard to tell because we haven’t seen anyone play yet," Loyd noted. "Transy [Transylvania] was picked No. 1 and we were picked No. 2, but everyone in the league should be really competitive. We finished sixth last season and made it to the conference tournament championship game, so that shows the depth of the league."
"I feel the HCAC is wide open with some of our top teams from last year graduating some key players," Prevo mentioned. "We will open up with Franklin and I feel they have the roster to be one of the top teams this year. By not playing everyone in the HCAC, only six HCAC opponents during the regular season, it's too early to see how we will fare."
Regarding the annual conference tournament, the hope is that the HCAC will present an updated format after officials see how the regular season progresses.
