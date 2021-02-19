ROSE-HULMAN BASKETBALL: Men win by 22 over Earlham

Rose-Hulman relied on a 22-4 run midway through the second half to pull away from a tight game and pick up an 83-61 men's basketball victory over Earlham College on Friday night inside Hulbert Arena.
Earlham took a 42-41 lead, before a layup from Trey Wurtz, a 3-pointer from Isaac Farnsworth and a layup from Farnsworth put Rose up 48-42 with 12:53 remaining. Following an Earlham score, 3-point field goals from Max Chaplin and Craig McGee preceded five straight points from Dillon Duff as the Engineers pulled away to pick up a 63-46 advantage with 6:40 remaining.
Rose-Hulman continued its balanced scoring attack en route to its 22-point triumph.
Farnsworth led the Rose offense with 13 points and six rebounds, Samvit Ram and Chaplin added 11 points each and McGee and Duff pitched in with nine points each.
The Engineers outrebounded Earlham 40-20 in the contest.
Jamel Barnes paced the Earlham attack with 22 points and Tommy Makabu added 21.
Rose-Hulman (9-2) and Earlham (1-6) will conclude the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Earlham's gym at Richmond. That clash also has been declared the annual John Mutchner Cup game for the 2020-21 campaign.
The 2021 HCAC men's basketball tournament pairings will be released late Sunday afternoon.
Women
• Earlham 55, Rose-Hulman 43 — At Hulbert Arena, Earlham relied on a strong defensive effort to pick up a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over the host Engineers.
Rose trailed 26-12 at the half before rallying to close within 29-22 late at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter. Jordan Barlow started a run with two free throws and Nola Wilson scored five straight points to bring the Engineer deficit within seven points midway through the third quarter.
Earlham answered with a 12-4 run to close the quarter and take a 41-26 lead into the final 10 minutes. Rose-Hulman rallied to within 51-43 at the 2:22 mark of the fourth quarter on two free throws from Barlow, but Earlham held the Engineers scoreless the rest of the way to pick up the victory.
Kayla Bowling led the Earlham offense with 20 points and six steals. Emma Craig also reached double figures for the Quakers with 10 points.
Wilson paced the Engineers with a career-high 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Barlow added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Engineers (1-5) and Quakers (1-4) will conclude their regular seasons with a rematch at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Richmond. The HCAC tournament bracket will be released Sunday night.
