Rose-Hulman Back's into victory over Mount St. Joseph

Rose-Hulman shot 53 percent from the field and 12 players dented the scoring column as the men's basketball team defeated Mount St. Joseph 66-41 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Thursday night in Hulbert Arena.
Jacob Back, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, led the Engineers' offense with 17 points on 8-for-9 marksmanship from the field. He also had three rebounds.
Craig McGee also reached double figures with 13 points, four rebounds and a team-high three assists. Freshman Dillon Duff added nine points and six rebounds for the Engineers.
The extremely balanced scoring attack featured four players with four points, one player with three points and four players with two points each.
David Luers led Mount St. Joseph with 11 points and Tanner Clos added 10 points for the Lions. The Engineers held Mount St. Joseph to just 34-percent shooting from the field and outrebounded the visitors 33-20.
Rose led 30-20 at the half, then relied on a 14-1 run that included a big dunk from Back to gain a 44-21 lead five minutes into the second half. The Engineers maintained a steady lead the rest of the way.
Rose-Hulman improved to 4-1, while Mount St. Joseph dropped to 0-7. The two teams are scheduled for a rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cincinnati.
