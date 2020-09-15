Rose-Hulman announces unique 2021 spring football schedule

The Rose-Hulman spring 2021 football season will include seven contests against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opposition as the league conducts a full round-robin schedule and crowns a champion in April.
The schedule is subject to change based on developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose is scheduled to open Feb. 27 at Bluffton University. The home opener at Cook Stadium is set for March 6 against Defiance.
Other Rose-Hulman home games include in-state matchups against Franklin on April 3 and Manchester on April 10.
The HCAC schedule begins Feb. 27 and continues through April 10. An extra date will be held April 17 for a potential bowl game or regional championship game against another conference, with details later if this occurs. The HCAC championship will be awarded to the team with the best record in this seven-game schedule. Spring season practices will begin no earlier than Feb. 1.
Practices are taking place during the fall season. Because seven games represent 70 percent of a full 10-game playing season, individuals who are in uniform for at least one game will use one of their four NCAA playing seasons to compete this spring. Game times will be released when finalized.
Rose is coming off a 6-4 season in the fall 2019 campaign and tied for second place in the HCAC with a 5-2 conference record.
Rose-Hulman football
2021 spring schedule
(All games are against HCAC opponents)
Feb. 27 — at Bluffton
March 6 — Defiance
March 13 — at Mount St. Joseph
March 20 — at Anderson
March 27 — at Hanover
April 3 — Franklin
April 10 — Manchester
