The Rose-Hulman football team scored six first-half touchdowns and recorded its second shutout of the season to defeat Anderson 45-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon.
Noah Thomas and Garrett Wight scored three touchdowns each to lead the offensive onslaught in the opening 30 minutes. Thomas hauled in eight receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns and Wight rushed for 106 yards on 17 carries with three scores to pace Rose's 569-yard offensive attack.
Andrew Dion was directed the highly efficient offense with a 16-19 performance for 274 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The Engineers surpassed the 300-yard mark in the first half and scored 21 points in each quarter.
Corey Vincent led the defensive effort with 1.5 sacks and the duo of Grant Goforth and Kyzer Bowen had four tackles each. Pete Cross had a 39-yard interception return, Kirk Preston added an interception and Alex Perez had a fumble recovery to lead a defensive effort that allowed just 255 yards on the day.
The effort marked Rose-Hulman's second defensive shutout of the season, after a 30-0 win at Rhodes in September.
Rose opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run by Wight on its opening possession. The lead reached 14-0 on Wight's 4-yard run to cap an 11-play, 76-yard drive.
Following the fumble recovery by Perez, Dion connected with Thomas on a 26-yard touchdown pass on the next play to put the Engineers ahead 21-0 after the first quarter.
The offensive continued in the second quarter, as Thomas made a diving 8-yard catch to cap a 99-yard scoring drive and make the score 28-0.
Wight scored from 1 yard out and Thomas hauled in a 73-yard touchdown pass to help Rose-Hulman build a 42-0 lead at the half.
Brett Tuttle capped the scoring with a 29-yard field goal after hitting the first six extra points.
Rose (4-2 overall, 3-1 HCAC) will welcome HCAC leader Mount St. Joseph to Cook Stadium next Saturday. Anderson dropped to 3-4 and 1-3 respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.