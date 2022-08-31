Rose-Hulman football coach Jeff Sokol realizes that defeating DePauw this Saturday inside Blackstock Stadium in both teams’ season opener will not the change the outcome of the 2021 NCAA Division III playoffs in any way.
That’s when longtime rival DePauw slipped past the Engineers, champions of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the third time during Sokol’s 11-year tenure with the program (the other two were shared titles), by a 26-21 score in the first round. Rose finished 8-3 overall and 7-0 in the HCAC.
Still, that does not mean Sokol wouldn’t take great pleasure in knocking off the Tigers in their own stadium, located in nearby Greencastle.
As Rose-Hulman prepares to begin its 2022 campaign, it will do so with several familiar faces from last year . . . but with a lot of new faces as well.
Among those gone are school-record setters Noah Thomas (wide receiver), Shane Welshans (running back), Andrew Dion (quarterback) and Michael Stevens (linebacker).
But their absence didn’t prevent HCAC coaches from voting Sokol’s squad to repeat as champion in the conference’s annual preseason poll last week.
If that happens, it would be the first time that the Engineers have followed up an HCAC title with another one the next year.
Sokol, who believes the cupboard was not left bare, isn’t ruling out that possibility. Even with Thomas having used up his eligibility, the Engineers’ coach considers “wide receiver” one of their strongest positions.
“[Junior Jailen] Hobbs is back,” Sokol pointed out. “[Junior Daniel] Huery is back. [Senior Adam] Tice-Saliu is back. Those three guys are awesome. . . . They’re just all really super talented.
“Our tight end is great too — senior Alex Gresock [6-foot-1, 220 pounds].”
Replacing five-year starter Dion at QB is 6-3, 190-pound junior Miguel Robertson, who saw brief back-up action the last two seasons.
“I think Miguel is as prepared as he can be,” Sokol said. “He’s been our No. 2 for two seasons now. . . . He looks great and he’s ready to go.”
Filling Welshans’ giant shoes at running back is likely to be a combination of 5-10, 210-pound junior Grant Ripperda and 5-4, 165-pound senior Lance Shelton, plus 5-9, 180-pound freshman Jay Smith (Evansville Reitz) is pushing to make it a three-pronged attack.
“All three have looked really, really good in [preseason training] camp,” Sokol emphasized. “So we think we’ll be OK at running back.”
Rose returns four starters on its offensive line — 6-3, 305-pound junior Justin Pierson (left guard), 6-1, 250-pound junior Chris Schletz (left tackle), 6-0, 235-pound junior Kenny Gipson (center) and 5-10, 270-pound sophomore Ryan Easterday (right guard).
Two sophomores — Devlen Spradlin (6-2, 260) and Dylan Page (6-3, 250) — are battling to jump in at right tackle, Sokol said.
Also worth noting, D3football.com named Pierson as a third-team Preseason All-American for 2022.
“There’s a great group of freshmen that we’re super excited about,” Sokol added about the O-line.
Regarding placekicker, Sokol said sophomore Jonathan Oliger is back, but he’s being pushed by sophomore Kyle Rehberg.
Whether it’s Oliger or Rehberg, Sokol hopes he’ll be booting a whole lot of extra points this season, which would mean Rose-Hulman is scoring plenty of touchdowns.
“We certainly hope to be explosive and expect to be,” Sokol acknowledged. “Even though we lost three of our most important skill players from last season, we think we’ll replace those guys with more-than-capable guys whom we have very high expectations for. So we expect to be absolutely as good, if not better, than we were last year.”
Junior Andrew Toler will again handle the punting duties.
Turning to the defense, Sokol described 6-5, 250-pound senior end Tyler Smith as “kind of the heart and soul” of that unit. Deven Cobb, a 6-0, 245-pound senior end, is another key returnee for the D-line.
Andrew Walkowski (6-1, 250 senior) will get a chance to step in at nose tackle, while Justin Sands (6-4, 250 senior), Desmond Dunson (5-11, 215, senior) and Jake Ovanic (6-0, 250, junior) also will be rotated in regularly.
At linebackers, two-time All-HCAC first-teamer Kyzer Bowen (6-0, 210, senior) is back. So is Peter Cross (6-0, 210, senior). Other LB playing time was up for grabs between sophomore Michael Noack, junior Joey Bueno and senior Riley Roberts (a former starting safety) as of this writing.
The secondary may be Rose’s best defensive unit, with every starter back from last season. They are senior Rashard Brown (6-1, 195) and senior Chaikou Sow (5-10, 190) as safeties, junior Cam Dorsey (5-9, 185) and senior Tyce Miller (6-0, 200) as cornerbacks and senior Winston Amankwah (5-11, 175) as the nickleback.
“It’s a really experienced group, a really talented group that’s just as good as any secondary group I’ve ever had,” Sokol insisted.
“We can do a lot of things with our defense because these [secondary] guys are so good at covering people. We can do whatever we want with the back half and that frees us up to whatever we want with the front six and move around and be really aggressive. . . . I expect us to be as good on defense as last year, if not better.”
Saturday’s matchup at DePauw is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
“The guys want to go back to the playoffs this year,” Sokol summarized, “and they want to win.”
Rose-Hulman schedule
Sept. 3 — at DePauw, 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Trine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Albion, noon
Oct. 1 — at Anderson*, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Manchester (homecoming)*, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 — at Bluffton*, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 — Franklin*, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 — Defiance (Hall of Fame Day)*, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 — at Hanover*, 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 — at Mount St. Joseph*, 1:30 p.m.
* — denotes Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.