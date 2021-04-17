Memorable performances by Rose-Hulman sophomore Rashard Brown and junior Shane Welshans lifted the Engineers to a 35-0 victory over Bluffton in the 2020-21 spring football season finale Saturday afternoon.
At 4-1, Rose placed one-half game behind Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion Hanover (4-0) for 2021. The Engineers' only loss of the season was a 27-24 decision at Hanover on March 27.
On Saturday, Brown and Welshans led a big statistical game for the Engineers. Brown snagged three interceptions for the most by an Engineer defensive player in a game since 2010. His performance helped Rose-Hulman post its first shutout since 2019 and force a total of five turnovers.
Meanwhile, Welshans recorded the second-most rushing yards in single-game school history. He rushed for 236 yards on 36 carries with two touchdowns and he added a third TD on a pass reception in the first half.
Senior quarterback Andrew Dion finished 18 of 26 through the air for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Jailen Hobbs led all receivers with nine receptions for 51 yards as part of Rose 420-yard offensive attack.
"Outstanding job by the offensive line all game long," Rose-Hulman coach Jeff Sokol told the Tribune-Star afterward. "Shane was a workhorse. This was his best day as a Fightin' Engineer. He was hard to tackle all day long."
Michael Stevens led Rose with eight tackles and a fumble recovery. In addition to Brown's three interceptions, Charlie Hahm grabbed one in the end zone to stop a red-zone scoring drive for Bluffton late in the first half.
"Rashard is a really smart defensive back," Sokol noted. "He is great at diagnosing the play and triggers quickly. He is a great player with a really bright future."
Other key defensive players included Andrew Hesse and Bryce Mefford with two sacks each and Winston Amankwah with six tackles and one pass breakup.
Welshans scored all three touchdowns in the first half to help Rose-Hulman build a 21-0 lead at the break. He made a 7-yard reception to cap the opening drive and he added second-quarter scoring runs of 14 and 3 yards to provide the halftime advantage.
In the second half, Maxwell Hatch scored early in the fourth quarter and the extra point by Adam Clark made the score 28-0. Dion connected with Peyton Sakelaris for a 7-yard touchdown with 4:00 left to cap the scoring.
For the third straight contest, Sokol's squad played without injured senior wide receiver Noah Thomas. In the school's career records, Thomas is listed No. 1 in receiving yards (2,580), tied for No. 2 in receiving TDs (26) and No. 4 in receptions (193).
Rose is set to begin its traditional fall season Sept. 4 against Wabash at Cook Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.