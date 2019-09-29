Rose-Hulman completed its fall season with a strong third-place performance at the DePauw University Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Deer Creek Golf Course in Clayton.
Rose-Hulman placed just behind DePauw (587) and Earlham (589) with its team score of 592. Wabash scored 609 and Franklin completed the top five in the 10-team event with a 611.
Individually, Gage Smith led Rose-Hulman with a sixth-place finish. Smith shot par 71 on Sunday after scoring 76 on Saturday for a two-day total of 147.
Thomas Butler and Braden Kattman tied for 11th. Butler completed rounds of 72 and 76, with Kattman recording scores of 71 and 77.
Jack Speedy helped four Rose-Hulman players shoot 150 or less with rounds of 74 and 76. Max Gogel added scores of 75 and 79 as all 10 Engineer rounds for the weekend were in the 70s.
The Engineers’ spring season begins in March.
In another development:
Tennis
• Rose women lose in tennis: The Rose-Hulman women’s tennis came up just short against Transylvania University, losing 5-4.
Anna Thompson and Fanny-Jane Banda earned a win in No. 2 doubles for Rose-Hulman, winning 8-4. Transylvania defeated the Engineers in No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to take the lead 2-1 heading into singles competition.
Banda picked up a win for the Engineers in No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0, Breanna Rogers recorded a 6-2, 6-1 victory in No. 4 singles and Kyla Jarvis took a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles.
This loss drops Rose-Hulman to 4-2 overall this season and 2-1 in HCAC play. The team will continue its HCAC schedule on Wednesday, hosting Earlham College at 6 p.m.
