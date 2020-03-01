Craig McGee's 19-foot jump shot at the buzzer fell just short Sunday afternoon as host and top-seeded Transylvania held off sixth-seeded Rose-Hulman 49-48 for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball championship.
The Engineers had eliminated third-seeded Hanover on Friday and second-seeded Franklin on Saturday, and nearly made it a trifecta on Sunday in the third HCAC Tournament championship game in coach Rusty Loyd's sixth season.
"I can't say enough about my group," Loyd said after the game. "It is really hard to win three games in three days, and the effort it took, both mentally and physically, is exhausting; I know they're exhausted.
"Both teams were deserving of winning," Loyd continued, "but that's not how it works."
McGee broke a 26-26 tie with a jump shot with 1:42 left in the first half, and that 28-26 lead held until intermission.
Transylvania got the lead in the second half, but a 3-pointer by Max Chaplin cut the lead to 41-40 with 9:52 left and a layup by Michael Lake put the Engineers ahead 42-41.
Another basket by Lake tied the game 46-46 with 2:09 left, but Michael Jefferson — later named HCAC Tournament MVP — hit a free throw. McGee scored for Rose with 1:29 left, but Transy's Zach Larimore got what proved to be the game-winning basket nine seconds later.
A steal by Transylvania thwarted the Engineers' first chance to take the lead, but Rose came up with the defensive stop to set up the final possession.
"[Loyd] told us defense was gonna get us here, and we held [the Pioneers] to 49 points, a team that's usually in the 80s," Lake said after the game.
"Early in the season we lost some games to a couple of teams that were here," said John Czarnecki. "We got some revenge on a couple of them. We just fell a little bit short."
Jefferson had 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists and Lucas Gentry had 15 points and 14 rebounds to pace Transylvania, 19-8. The Pioneers will learn their NCAA Division III Tournament destination today.
McGee led all scorers with 21 points for the Engineers, who finished 15-13. He was named to the all-tournament team along with Czarnecki, who had 20 points in the win over Franklin.
It was the final game for seniors Czarnecki, Lake, Eli Combs and David Saadatnezhadi. "I'm not sure you could find a better group of self-made men," Loyd said about that quartet.
