The Rose-Hulman women’s soccer team captured three major awards and claimed a total of seven all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors, according to results released by the league office Tuesday.
Jessica Wells was named the HCAC Offensive Player of the Year, and Christina Rogers captured the HCAC Defensive Player of the Year award. Amy Helliwell earned the program’s third major award by being named HCAC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year.
Elly McCullumsmith joined Wells and Rogers as a first-team all-conference selection. Second-team all-league honorees included Katie Demert, Veronica Gawarecki, Lane Lawrence and Elle Vuotto. Maddy Twetten captured honorable-mention all-conference honors.
Wells led the HCAC with 16 goals, 15 assists and a Rose school-record 47 points this season. She ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division III in assists and currently ranks No. 4 in program history with 117 career points. Wells has scored 44 career goals with 18 game winning scores along with 29 assists.
Rogers paced a defense that has recorded 11 shutouts this season and allowed just five total goals in conference play. Her efforts helped Rose-Hulman complete the HCAC schedule without a loss. Rogers started all 19 games at defender this season and recorded a pair of assists.
Helliwell has led Rose to its second NCAA Division III tournament and the program’s first since 2007. Rose-Hulman won its first regular season conference championship since 2009 with an 8-0-1 record and enters the Division III tournament without a loss since Sept. 21.
McCullumsmith and Gawarecki were part of a defensive midfield and back line that helped Rose-Hulman’s total defensive effort. The Engineers have two goals in their last seven matches entering the Division III tournament. McCullumsmith had one assist in 17 games, while Gawarecki started all 20 games at defender with two assists.
Demert was part of all 11 team shutouts this season with a 13-4-1 overall record and a 1.12 goals-against average. She recorded a .789 save percentage this season and has an overall career record of 23-12-1 with a hand in 19 shutouts and a 1.01 goals against average as a two-year starter.
Lawrence ranked second on the team in scoring with seven goals and 16 points. She had a multiple-goal game with two scores against Franklin and had a pair of game-winning goals in her freshman season.
Vuotto ranked second on the team with six assists and third on the team with 12 points. She also had two game winning goals and recorded two assists in a win over Transylvania. Vuotto has six career goals and eight assists in 36 career appearances.
Twetten reached double figures in scoring with four goals and 10 points. The senior has career totals of 13 goals and 10 assists in 68 appearances and 42 starts.
Rose-Hulman enters the NCAA Division III tournament with a 15-4-1 record. The Engineers have won nine straight games and have a 12-0-1 record since Sept. 21. Rose will face Augsburg at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the opening round at the University of Chicago.
