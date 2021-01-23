Freshman forward Dillon Duff had led the Rose-Hulman men's basketball team in scoring in two of the Engineers' previous three games prior to Saturday.
Now it's three out of four, if you count the 6-foot-5 Duff tying Samvit Ram at 16 points apiece in Rose's 86-62 afternoon victory over Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Hanover inside fan-less Hulbert Arena.
With the bleachers pulled up on each side of the gym to ensure no fans would sneak in to watch, which officials want to avoid because of COVID-19 guidelines, the Engineers played one of their best games in recent memory against one of the traditional powers of the HCAC.
With the score tied at 14-14, the home team rattled off the next six points — all by freshmen — when Jackson Kabrick converted a layup, Duff nailed a jumper and Duff followed with a right-handed dunk.
Leading 33-25 late in the first half, Rose-Hulman went on a 14-2 run when Ram and Duff connected on jumpers, Terry Hicks and Ram buried 3-point goals, Jacob Back threw down a two-handed dunk in traffic and Hicks made a half-closing layup to pad its cushion to 47-27.
Some interesting first-half stats for the Engineers: They went 20 for 32 from the field (62.5 percent) and committed zero turnovers.
"I thought the first half of today’s game was the best all-around offensive and defensive effort I have ever seen from a Rose-Hulman team in all 12 years I’ve been here [including a five-year stint as assistant coach to the late Jim Shaw]," Rose coach Rusty Loyd told the Tribune-Star afterward. "That includes a half in 2013 where we outscored our opponent 38-9.
"We were incredible in sharing the ball and taking care of the ball offensively and then defensively, I felt like our guys executed the game plan to a 'T' and their energy and athleticism took Hanover out of everything they were trying to do. Shooting 20 of 32 with zero turnovers is every coach’s dream half offensively. But looking at the stats, the first eight guys who went into the game for us [the five starters and first three substitutes] had zero turnovers for the whole game. That’s incredible!"
In the second half, Rose-Hulman boosted its advantage to 54-29 on a Hicks 3-pointer with 17:07 showing on the scoreboard. The margin grew as high as 30 — 74-44 — on a driving basket through traffic by Zach Callahan with 7:44 remaining.
Other double-digit scorers for Rose were Hicks with 12 points and Kabrick with 10. Twelve of Ram's 16 points came on a team-high four treys.
"We all know in our locker room that Sam is a great shooter," Loyd mentioned. "And when given the opportunity and when he plays with confidence, he can score at a high level. I thought he took great, open shots today, and when he does that, he’s going to shoot a very high percentage and score a lot of points.
"Duff is what I like to call a scoring savant. He doesn’t always know how he gets the ball in the basket, but he just finds a way and his efficiency, going 7 of 10 from the field [against Hanover], is exactly what we’re looking for from him on the offensive end. At the same time, I worried about both of those guys defensively going into the season and they have both proven me wrong. Their effort is great, their positioning is great, and for two guys who don’t have tons of college basketball experience, they have been great defenders."
Senior guard Craig McGee, the 2020 HCAC Player of the Year and a three-time first-team All-HCAC honoree, has been quiet scoring-wise through Rose-Hulman's first four games this season. He tallied only two points Saturday but still contributed a game-high nine assists.
"I'm also proud of Craig for not trying to do too much," Loyd said. "He’s letting the game come to him and although he’s not shooting a great percentage, his assist-to-turnover ratio is off the charts. You rarely see a game with nine assists and zero turnovers, but that’s what he did today."
As a team, the Engineers did commit five turnovers in the second half to finish with five for the day.
For the Panthers, Ty Houston paced them offensively with 13 points.
Rose (3-1 overall and HCAC) will play host to Mount St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hulbert Arena. Hanover (2-2, 2-2) will welcome Franklin to its gym Thursday night.
HANOVER COLLEGE (62) — Houston 5-10 0-0 13, Greenamoyer 3-5 2-3 9, Albers 3-9 0-0 7, Gilman 3-8 0-0 7, Washburn 0-2 0-0 0, Munoz 2-6 0-0 6, Wininger 2-3 0-0 5, Westerbeck 2-7 0-0 4, Ricketts 2-5 0-0 4, Starks 1-4 0-0 3, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Eastes 0-2 0-0 0, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, McGuiness 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 FG, 2-3 FT, 62 TP.
ROSE-HULMAN (86) — Duff 7-10 2-3 16, Ram 6-9 0-0 16, Hicks 5-6 0-0 12, Back 3-3 0-0 6, C.McGee 1-7 0-0 2, Kabrick 4-4 0-0 10, Callahan 4-4 0-2 8, Farnsworth 2-7 3-4 7, Harden 1-1 2-2 4, Wurtz 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Chaplin 0-2 1-2 1, Heil 0-2 0-0 0, J.McGee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 FG, 8-13 FT, 86 TP.
Halftime — RH 47, HC 27. FG Pct. — HC .362, RH .547. 3-pt. FG Pct. — HC .370, RH .500. FT Pct. — HC .667, RH .615. Total fouls — HC 14, RH 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — HC 39 (Albers 8, Greenamoyer 7, Morris 6), RH 37 (Kabrick and Wurtz 5). Assists — HC 12 (four players with 2), RH 18 (C.McGee 9, Kabrick and Heil 2). Steals — HC 2 (two with 1), RH 7 (seven with 1). Turnovers — HC 13, RH 4. Blocks — HC 4 (Houston 2, Albers and Washburn), RH 7 (Duff, C.McGee, Callahan, Farnsworth, Wurtz, Jackson and Heil).
