Rose-Hulman won its fifth straight game by handling Bluffton 48-12 setback in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon at Cook Stadium.
Shane Welshans rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns and Alex Gresock added a third touchdown rush to lead the Engineers' offense. Fifth-string quarterback Andrew Dion completed 20 of 31 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown, a 6-yard strike to Gresock.
Leading receivers included Noah Thomas with five for 96 yards, Adam Tice-Saliu with six for 76 yards and Daniel Huery with six for 51 yards.
The Rose defense played a key role in the victory, highlighted by two pick-six touchdowns. Chaikou Sow returned a pass over the middle 68 yards for a first-half TD and Winston Amankwah added a 45-yard interception return for a score. Amankwah recorded a pick-six defensive touchdown for the second straight week after scoring at Manchester during the previous game.
Sow also added a fumble recovery to his defensive effort. Cameron Dorsey and Tyce Miller also had interceptions as the Engineers forced four interceptions and one fumble turnover for the day.
Michael Stevens led the tackling effort with seven stops and one forced fumble, while Kyzer Bowen added five tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup.
Rose-Hulman jumped out to a 17-6 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter. Gresock scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and Welshans scored from 3 yards out for early touchdowns. Jonathan Oliger added a 21-yard field goal to put Rose up by three scores early.
After a 15-yard TD pass from Blake Rine to Ethan Beringer pulled Bluffton within 17-6, Sow provided the biggest play of the day with his interception return to give Rose-Hulman a 24-6 advantage at the half.
In the second half, Dion and Gresock connected on their 6-yard touchdown pass and Amankwah scored on his interception to put Rose up 38-6. Welshans added a 2-yard run to make the score 45-6.
Oliger closed the Rose-Hulman scoring with a career-long 42-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
The Engineers (6-2 overall, 5-0 HCAC) will visit Franklin for a 1:30 p.m. matchup next Saturday. Bluffton dropped to 2-6 and 1-4 respectively.
