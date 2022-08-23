Nick Sales, Rose-Hulman’s new men’s basketball coach and just the sixth person to hold that position since 1963, already made a few fond memories inside Hulbert Arena when he played power forward for Defiance College.
As a 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior Jan. 7, 2009, Sales busted loose for 22 points — shooting 8 for 13 from the field — and 11 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets from Ohio over Rose 69-58 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action inside Hulbert Arena in eastern Vigo County. He finished that season with an average of 16.1 points per game.
Inside the same building about a year later, Jan. 23 to be exact, Sales tallied 20 points as Defiance downed the Engineers 61-57. He concluded his senior season with an average of 15.6 ppg.
“I remember being motivated,” recalled Sales, who mentioned that then-Rose-Hulman coach Jim Shaw smiled a lot before and after those games.
Sales probably didn’t look Shaw’s way during those games because the fiercely competitive Shaw — No. 2 on the Engineers’ all-time list for coaching victories — most likely wasn’t smiling then.
“He always had something sarcastically funny to say during pregame warmups,” Sales added about Shaw, who stepped down as Rose’s coach in 2014 and died in 2015.
Now 33 and having served successful stints as an assistant and associate head coach at different colleges, most recently at NCAA Division III Marietta in Ohio, Sales wants to make new memories inside Rose-Hulman’s home arena.
Succeeding Shaw’s successor, Rusty Loyd — who took his head-coaching skills to DePauw in April — Sales is already feeling at home on the Rose campus since being announced as the Engineers’ coach Aug. 1. Sales recently moved into the former office of current Rose-Hulman football coach Jeff Sokol, who took Loyd’s old office for his own.
“He got his master’s degree from Defiance like I did,” Sales said of Sokol. “He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s a great guy. He’s been a great resource for me.”
Another familiar face Sales noticed on Rose’s coaching staff was Adam Rosen, who guides its baseball squad and previously coached at Marietta when Sales coached there.
“Anytime you have a question, it’s nice to be able to go to someone you trust and get the right answer,” Sales noted.
On a personal note, Sales found a Terre Haute-area apartment to live in for the next year. Then he hopes to finalize plans to move into his own home — when he figures out which house to buy.
With somewhat of a late start on recruiting, Sales needs to choose his varsity roster fairly soon for the 2022-23 campaign. That will tip off Nov. 11 in Greencastle, where Loyd’s DePauw Tigers will be waiting for him and the Engineers.
Sales is still trying to convince former Terre Haute North High School basketball standout Mark Hankins to play as a Rose-Hulman freshman. You might say the new coach made his best Sales pitch to lure Hankins and his family into the program.
Sales said he’s contacted returning players who competed last season “just to let them know who I am and how excited I am to be here.”
Reflecting on the 11 boards he grabbed against Rose in 2009, Sales emphasized over the weekend that “rebounding is the most important statistic in the game.”
“If we control the glass, we’ll give ourselves a big-time chance to win every single game we play,” Sales said. “It was big for us at Marietta and it’s going to be big for us now.”
Sales also promised that his team will move at a faster tempo offensively than previous Rose-Hulman teams may have played, so being in good-to-great cardiovascular shape at the beginning of the season will be imperative for each athlete.
Regarding team goals, Sales said playing for an NCAA Division III national championship would be nice and playing for HCAC titles would be realistic, but those aren’t his focuses at the moment.
“We’ve got to set little goals first,” he explained. “My main goal for now is making sure I build a relationship with these guys, knowing they can trust me and I can trust them, and just getting better every single day and making sure we put ourselves in a position to win every game.”
Sales mentioned that he’s impressed with the diversity of Terre Haute and he’s looking forward to seeing the Larry Bird Museum after it opens in 2023.
But for the most part, his mind is on the 2022-23 Rose men’s basketball season.
“This isn’t really work for me,” Sales insisted. “I’m so thankful to be doing what I’m doing. . . . The recruiting schedule can be a grind and how long the season is can be a grind, but I think my friends are pretty envious of what I’m doing for my career.”
Likely marked on Sales’ office calendar are Rose-Hulman’s HCAC matchups against Defiance on Jan. 14 at Defiance, Ohio, and Feb. 11 in Hulbert Arena.
Time for new memories? Sales hopes so.
