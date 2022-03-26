Under first-year head coach Adam Rosen, Rose-Hulman's baseball team improved its record to 7-4 by pounding Illinois Tech 13-1 in seven innings on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon at Art Nehf Field.
Before that, Carthage nipped Illinois Tech 5-4 as part of what's being billed as the Rose-Hulman Invitational. On Friday, Rose knocked off Carthage 6-2 as Rose, Carthage and Illinois Tech try to get in some Midwest action before April arrives.
Mother Nature did not cooperate, however. Saturday's high temperature failed to reach 40 degrees and the weekend schedule was adjusted to eliminate a 5 p.m. contest Saturday.
(Even the Memphis-Indiana State matchup slated for Saturday afternoon got canceled because of weather that was not baseball-friendly. It will not be made up, but the same teams will try again Sunday for their regularly scheduled 1 p.m. clash at Bob Warn Field.)
In the game that the Engineers did play Saturday, they made efficient use of nine hits — including triples by Rose-Hulman football placekicker Brett Tuttle in the first inning and Terre Haute freshman Kade Kline in the fourth — along with five walks and two hit batsmen.
After Illinois Tech opened with a run in the top of the first, Rosen's squad answered with four runs of its own. Colter Couillard-Rodak doubled in a run, Tuttle tripled in another and Nathan Burke singled in one more.
While sophomore right-hander Ian Kline was keeping Illinois Tech under control from the mound, the Engineers turned the game into a mini-rout with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. The big blow was a three-run triple by Kade Kline — no relation to Ian — with two outs.
The home team added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to turn this into an actual rout, forcing umpires to use the 10-run rule to stop the frigid action.
Burke and Drew Roberts were the only Engineers to chalk up multiple hits, getting two apiece.
"I thought we came out with good energy," Rosen assessed. "It was definitely a difficult day to play, with the weather. . . . It was a little bit of survival out there.
"I thought Ian Kline was very competitive on the mound [allowing five hits and striking out five batters in five innings]. Overall, it was a good performance and I'm glad it's over [for Saturday]."
Rosen also praised how the Engineers have performed through the first 11 games, with the first six taking place in warm-weather Florida.
"I think we've done a good job," he said. "We had a competitive schedule down in Florida and went 3-3 down there. So far [since the team returned to the Midwest], we're playing pretty well. We've got a lot of seniors and we're leaning heavily on those guys and their leadership."
Rose-Hulman will begin Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action next Saturday with a home doubleheader against Anderson. Rose was picked to finish fourth and Anderson second in the annual HCAC preseason coaches poll. Defending HCAC champion Transylvania was selected to repeat as the No. 1 squad.
"It's going to be competitive," Rosen predicted. "I don't think there's a dominant team in the league."
So what needs to happen for the Engineers to finish higher than fourth in the HCAC standings?
"Just be consistent," Rosen replied. "Each team has nine doubleheaders. So the team that can play consistently good baseball over that stretch, I think, will be the one standing in the end.
"We certainly have the components to have a good season."
Hired in August to replace Jeff Jenkins — who retired after spending 32 seasons as the engineering institute's baseball coach — Rosen emphasized how much he enjoys Rose-Hulman as a place to work.
"So far, it's been great," he told the Tribune-Star. "Everybody's been very welcoming, very supportive. I get to coach great student-athletes."
