Rusty Loyd isn't likely to forget his 46th birthday anytime soon.
With the prestigious John Mutchner Cup at stake against Earlham College, the Rose-Hulman men's basketball coach saw — and caused — a few things he rarely encounters Wednesday night in Hulbert Arena.
Eventually, Loyd's Engineers rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to win 64-57 in front of the 87-year-old Mutchner and his wife, Norma. Not only is the Hulbert Arena court named after Mutchner, but he was a standout player for Earlham in the 1950s and he is the winningest men's basketball coach in Rose history with 341 victories, guiding the Engineers for 25 seasons (1963-88).
Mutchner is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame at both schools. But in recent years, he has seen Rose-Hulman dominate the series, having won 16 straight times against the Quakers (not all for the Cup). Earlham's last Cup victory was a 68-66 decision in February 2013.
Earlham threatened to end that drought Wednesday, however.
After the visitors' Jaden Terry scored on a layup 14 seconds into the game, Loyd immediately called a timeout. As the Engineers continued to struggle and fall behind, Loyd substituted five new players at once with 17:21 to go in the first half.
That's not a strategy he normally utilizes.
Rose never led in the first half, trailing 31-24 at the break. No Engineer tallied more than four points in the first 20 minutes.
Backtracking a little here, Loyd had whispered to the Tribune-Star before the start of the game that Wednesday was his 46th birthday. But that tidbit could not be mentioned in the story if the Engineers were to lose.
After such a sluggish first half by Rose-Hulman — although Earlham was playing hard and well for a one-win team — Loyd's request looked as if it would need to be honored.
Then came the second half.
With 16:32 showing on the scoreboard, Dillon Duff scored from inside — off a snap pass from Jackson Kubrick — to provide Rose with its first lead at 33-32.
The outcome wasn't decided yet, though. The Quakers rattled off the next seven points to catapult back on top 39-33.
But Rose kept battling and finally went ahead for good at 47-46 on a pair of free throws by reserve Max Chaplin — following a technical foul on Earlham coach Joe Scheuers — with 7:32 remaining. That made Scheuers even with Loyd because Loyd had earned an uncharacteristic tech late in the first half.
With 4:11 left, Rose-Hulman boosted its margin to 10 at 58-48 on two more charity tosses by Chaplin. Earlham pulled within five points down the stretch, but that did not prevent the Mutchner Cup from staying with the host school.
"We had nine turnovers in the first half and only four in the second half," Loyd told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We didn’t value the ball and that got them the lead. We did a better job of getting shots and finishing plays in the second half."
Duff and Chaplin were the Engineers' only double-digit scorers with 17 and 15 points respectively, while Terry Hicks grabbed 10 rebounds.
"I thought Duff was a great cutter and created easy shots with cutting after halftime," Loyd mentioned. "Their pressure got us out of what we do offensively, but our high-ball screen just spread them out and created some easy shots that we finished."
Earlham's top scorers were Tommy Makabu with 14 points and Terry, Zachariah Andre and Kolden Vanlandingham with 11 apiece.
This was a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup.
