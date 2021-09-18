METRO SPORTS: Wabash Valley Classic for golf coming up

The four-round, 72-hole Wabash Valley Classic for golf will begin Friday/Saturday with Round 1 at Geneva Hills in Clinton.
Round 2 is scheduled for Sept. 26 at Forest Park, Round 3 will be Oct. 2 at Hulman Links and the crucial Round 4 will be Oct. 3 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Cost of an entry fee, greens fees, carts and two meals is $120 per golfer. To sign up or for more details, call (765) 832-8384.
Chris Cassell is the two-time defending champion. The annual event is sanctioned by the Wabash Valley Golf Association.
Volleyball
• Engineers split — At Springfield, Ohio, Rose-Hulman defeated Marietta in four sets and fell to Heidelberg in three sets on the final day of the Wittenberg Invitational on Saturday.
In the opener, Rose relied on balanced hitting to defeat Marietta 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20. Elizabeth Canon led four players with double figures in kills by recording a team-high 15. Sophia Koop and Kate Wood had 14 kills each and Jillian Gregg added 11 kills.
Gregg led the team with 31 assists and Sophia Harrison contributed 20 assists to the effort. Koop also had a team-high four service aces.
Defensively, Kylie Rathbun led Rose-Hulman with 22 digs. Allie Fulks and Emily Buchta had a team-high three block assists each.
In the nightcap, Heidelberg improved to 8-3 for the season with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-21 victory.
Canon had a team-high 12 kills and the duo of Wood and Koop had seven kills each. Gregg contributed 21 assists.
Rathbun (22) and Koop (20) each crossed the 20-dig mark in the final match of the day.
Rose (5-6) will open its regular-season home schedule against Webster at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Women's soccer
• Rose-Hulman 5, Millikin 0 — At Engineer Soccer Field, Rose-Hulman scored four times in the second half to break open a close match and pick up a victory over Millikin University on Saturday.
Lane Lawrence led the Rose offense with two second-half goals and also one assist. Sarah Shoemaker added one goal and two assists.
Other goal scorers included Megan Foder and Elle Vuotto. Both players recorded one goal and one assist. Kyra Hicks added a pair of assists for the Engineers' offense.
Goalkeeper Natalie Dillon recorded the shutout defensively with two saves to keep the Big Blue off the scoreboard.
Rose-Hulman (4-0-1) will be at home Wednesday to take on DePauw. Millikin dropped to 3-3.
