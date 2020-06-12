Rose-Hulman senior offensive tackle Gavinn Bakker has been named a second-team NCAA Division III Preseason All-American in the 2020 Lindy's Sports College Football Preview Magazine, now available for sale on newsstands nationwide.
Bakker is the only Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference player named to the two Lindy's Sports Preseason NCAA Division III All-America Teams. He started all 10 games at right tackle and earned first-team all-HCAC honors during the 2019 season.
He is part of an offense that returns nine starters, including all five starting offensive lineman, for the 2020 season. Bakker is one of two returning first-team all-HCAC offensive lineman on the Engineers in 2020, joining fellow senior Jonathan Bartlett.
Rose-Hulman also has seven defensive starters back from a team that finished 6-4 last season and faced both perennial national power Mount Union and eventual NCAA Division III semifinalist Saint John's (Minn.) as part of the nation's most demanding non-conference schedule.
The Engineers begin the season Sept. 5 at Wabash.
Signings
• Pomeroys add seven — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods announced the signing of seven athletes to national letters of intent this week, including four from the Wabash Valley.
Joining the Pomeroys in the fall will be Jessica Terrell of Terre Haute North, Adrienne Combs of Northview, Hannah Ellis of North Vermillion and Chelsie Edwards of Cloverdale, all in track and field.
Terrell, an Academic All-Stater this spring, is a sprinter; Combs is a hurdler, sprinter and jumper; Ellis is a thrower; and Edwards, transferring after a semester at Indiana State, will compete in middle distances and possibly cross country.
Another women's track and cross country addition if Brisa Martinez of Portage, while Alec Smith of Rossville will join the men's track and cross country squads and Micaela Moore of West Lafayette will join the women's soccer team.
Golf
League results
Rea Park Wednesday Evening Ladies — Standings: Padgett-Johnson 7, Howard-Varble 7, Boyll-Cuvelier 6, Harden-Boyll 6, Patterson-Rusk 4, Seeling-Atterson 4, Snow-Moreland 4, Tompkins-Stiegelbauer 3, Horrall-Latta 2, Chiado-Brashier 2, Hiatt-Torrence 2, Mozley-Fenton 1. Low gross: Jeanne Howard 41, Sharon Horrall 41. Low net: Howard 30. Chip-ins: Sheri Harden (7), Patty Stiegelbauer (3). Birdies: Madonna Johnson (4), Harden (7).
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: Blackhawk Community Church 103, Wells Fargo 99, Terre Haute Savings Bank 98, RBW 91, L.U. 20 88, ACS Chiropractic 86, Baesler's Market 75, Apple House 58. Low gross: Buzz Page 37, Don Cook 38. Low net: Cook 33, Bob Munoz 34, Rex Ireland 34.
