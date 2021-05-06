The United States Collegiate Athletic Association announced the seeding for the 2021 USCAA Small College World Series, and the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College softball team has earned a No. 3 seed.
The Pomeroys will compete for a chance to win their 13th national championship when they travel to Heindl Field in DuBois, Pa. from May 16-20.
The Pomeroys concluded their regular season with an even 16-16 record against a slate of NAIA opponents including a 7-3 home record. The team held their own against a brutal schedule and have been rewarded with their 14th straight trip to USCAA Nationals.
SMWC will take on the No. 6 seed and the runner-up of the PSUAC on May 17 at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Wednesday
• Transylvania 7, Rose-Hulman 6 — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman rallied from a 6-1 deficit to force extra innings before falling in 13 innings to Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader Transylvania on Wednesday night.
Transylvania led 6-1 after three innings before Rose's next five pitchers held the Pioneers without a run for 9.2 innings until Riley Willbur provided the game-winning single in the bottom of the 13th.
Shaine Mitchell paced the Rose-Hulman offense with three runs scored, three walks and became the first player in program history to steal 25 bases in a season.
Luke Calabrese had the most hits on the day with a 4-for-6 performance with one run scored. Adam Taylor added three hits and scored one run. Harris Camp added a single, one walk and two RBIs.
The Engineers relied on eight different pitchers to keep the Pioneers within striking distance. Josh Erpenbeck, Jason Ims, Korey Marlow and Ian Kline held Transylvania without a run until the ninth and Rose tied the score at 6-6 with an RBI single by Josh Mesenbrink and a bases-loaded walk to Camp.
Schuyler Wilcox then held Transylvania scoreless in the ninth through 12th innings with three strikeouts before the Pioneers broke the tie in the 13th.
Transylvania improved to 25-9 for the season, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 21-12. Franklin moved into second place — one-half game ahead of Rose — with one weekend of HCAC contests left to play.
Rose-Hulman will return home to face Mount St. Joseph on Senior Day this Saturday with a noon doubleheader. Senior Day festivities will take place at 11:35 a.m. at Art Nehf Field.
Softball
Wednesday
• DePauw 10, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Rose-Hulman, DePauw improved to 32-2 for the season and the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Tigers won their 16th consecutive game Wednesday night.
Kelsey Bernhard hit a grand-slam homer to lead the DePauw offense. Riley Magoon, Kersten Brayton and Cami Henry combined to record a three-hitter with four strikeouts for the DePauw pitching staff.
The final home game for Rose first baseman Jessica Thuer and pitcher/shortstop Emily Struble featured contributions from each. Thuer had a single and Struble pitched 3.1 innings with one strikeout. Offensively, Reagan Knabe and Mackenzie Hunt also had hits for the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman (9-25) will close its season Sunday at Transylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.