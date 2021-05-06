INDIANAPOLIS - Mr. Homer Travelstead, Jr., 87, passed away on May 2, 2021. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on May 9, 1933 to Homer and Bess (Cooke) Travelstead. He married Julia Ruth (Thompson) Travelstead on June 12, 1966 at Danville Christian Church in Danville, Indiana. He was a gradu…