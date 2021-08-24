METRO ROUNDUP: Welshans earns another national honor

Rose-Hulman senior running back Shane Welshans has been named a D3football.com Third-Team Preseason All-American, according to results released by the national website Monday.
Welshans has now been named to three Preseason All-America Teams this season, earning first-team honors from the College Football America Yearbook; second-team honors from Lindy’s Sports College Football Preview Magazine; and third-team honors from D3football.com.
Welshans was previously joined by linebacker Michael Stevens on the first-team College Football America and second-team Lindy’s Sports Preseason All-America Teams. Last season, Welshans was named a second-team All-American for the 2020-21 season by D3football.com.
The senior running back earned first-team all-HCAC honors after rushing for 681 yards and six touchdowns during the five-game spring season.
He gained a career-high 236 yards for the second-highest total in Rose-Hulman history in a win over Bluffton. His season included three 100-yard rushing games in wins over Bluffton (236), Franklin (159) and Mount St. Joseph (139). Welshans also scored one receiving TD in each game last spring.
Men’s cross country
• Engineers tabbed first — In a vote amongst league coaches, Rose-Hulman was picked to finish first in the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season.
The Engineers enter the 2021 season, with a spring 2021 HCAC title in their back pocket, spurring them into the No. 1 slot with seven first-place votes and 97 points. Manchester finished in second with three first-place votes, picking up 93 points. Earlham slipped into the No. 3 slot with 75 points, while Franklin (67) and Transylvania (57) rounded out the top-five in the poll.
Women’s soccer
• ISU’s Kent honored — Indiana State forward Mackenzie Kent was named Freshman of the Week by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday for her performances against Eastern Illinois and Northern Illinois last week.
Kent totaled four shots with three on goal over the two matches including a game-tying goal in the 90th minute against Northern Illinois. Katie Yankey found Kent open and she beat the keeper with a shot at the top of the net to ultimately send the game into overtime. That was the first goal of her college career.
In Thursday’s season opener against Eastern Illinois, Kent logged 50 minutes in her first career start. She started again Sunday at Northern Illinois, playing 78 minutes.
Women’s golf
• Engineers favored — Rose-Hulman has been unanimously selected as the preseason favorite to defend its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship, according to a poll of league coaches released Monday.
Rose received all nine first-place votes to outdistance Transylvania and Hanover in the top three poll positions.
Rose-Hulman won the HCAC championship by 86 strokes last season and returns all five players who competed at that event.
