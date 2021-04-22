METRO ROUNDUP: Two Sycamores named to MVC Scholar-Athlete first team

The Indiana State women’s soccer duo of CeCe Wahlberg and Danielle Varner have been named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team, the Valley announced Thursday afternoon.
Varner, a senior nursing major at ISU, boasts a 3.84 cumulative GPA. In her first season eligible for the scholar-athlete team, Wahlberg owns a 3.70 GPA in elementary education.
Track
• Quiles clocks No. 2 steeplechase time in ISU history — At Des Moines, Iowa, Indiana State senior Jocelyn Quiles represented the Sycamores well at Day 1 of the Drake Relays on Thursday, running the second-fastest time in school history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
The lone Sycamore to compete at Day 1 of the relays, Quiles placed sixth in the university division of the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 10 minutes, 39.56 seconds. Sitting in ninth with one lap to go, the senior recorded an impressive final split of 1:20.80 to battle up to sixth place. She now follows just Taylor Austin in the record book for the Blue and White.
ISU will be back in action Friday, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Ryann Porter in the women’s triple jump.
