Rose-Hulman had two of its soccer players honored Monday by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Pascal Schlee of the men's team is Men's Defensive Player of the Week, while Maggie Sheerin is Women's Offensive Player of the Week.
Schlee had four saves, including a point-blank shot in the second half, and had his 10th career shutout as the Engineer men beat North Central 1-0.
Sheerin had her first career hat trick, scoring three times in the Engineers' 5-0 win over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Schlee is now a five-time winner of HCAC awards, having captured four a year ago. It was the first POW honor for Sheerin.
Both Rose-Hulman teams are 1-0 and both played Tuesday night, the men at home against Greenville and the women on the road at Principia.
I I I
In other soccer:
• Rose-Hulman 1, Greenville 0 — At Rose-Hulman, Pascal Schlee recorded his 11th career shutout, protecting the lead for the Engineer men after a goal in the sixth minute by Sam Alvares. Brevin Lacy had the assist.
Greenville outshot the Engineers 9-6 for the match, 9-1 in the second period.
Rose-Hulman (2-0) plays Saturday at Albion.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 6, Eureka 0 — Edson Alvarado had two goals and Fransisco Mancilla, Omar Nabilsi, Ismael Fletes and Luis Botello one each for the 2-0 Pomeroy men, who have their home opener Saturday against Cincinnati Christian.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 7, Eureka 0 — At Eureka, Ill., the Pomeroy women got their first victory on Monday.
Carra Matherly and Alexis Pflum had two goals each and Ashley Jezik, Mannah Mace and Shelby Joy one each, while Megan Benefiel had to make just one save.
The Engineers (1-2) play Sunday at Jefferson College.
Volleyball
• Trailblazers go 1-3 — At Perrysburg, Ohio, Vincennes lost three of four matches, two of them to top-10 teams at the Owens Community College Tournament.
Among the leaders for Vincennes were Ryleigh Fidler of Linton with 57 digs and 30 kills; Ryli Bobbitt of Sullivan with 17 kills, 14 blocks and five aces; Morgen Tinkle of Parke Heritage with 60 assists and 46 digs; and Brantli Lannan of Linton with 70 digs. Lannan is third in the nation with 173 digs for the season.
Vincennes hosts Brescia today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.