METRO ROUNDUP: SMWC's Vernon earns first collegiate victory

Sophomore Logan Vernon led the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College men's golf team in its victory over Oakland City on Thursday afternoon.
SMWC won by a score of 317-333, defeating the Mighty Oaks for the second time this season. Vernon notched his first collegiate victory with an 18-hole score of 76. Erol Eldem and Andrew Granda finished right behind Vernon with scores of 78 and 79 respectively.
"Everyone is improving this fall," Woods coach Abe Nasser said. "We don't have much of a season left, but we're looking to finish it off strong. Logan led us and will look to improve on his past performance at Cog Hill No. 4 Dubsdread next week."
"It feels great to get my first collegiate win," Vernon mentioned. "I'm pretty happy with my game and how I played today. My ball-striking was pretty solid and I didn't really get into too much trouble. Still left a few putts out there, but overall I'm pleased with my score and how I played today."
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS COLLEGE (317) — Logan Vernon 76, Erol Eldem 78, Andrew Granda 79, Corey Miller 84, Drake Varns 94.
Women's golf
• Pomeroys second — At Montgomery, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College finished second behind Oakland City and ahead of Danville Area Community College in a three-team matchup Thursday.
The Pomeroys shot a 372 behind senior Alexandria Bazzani's score of 88, which secured her a third-place finish individually.
Oakland City won with a 344, while Danville Area Community College had a 431.
"In almost an instant replay of last week, we were not able to catch up to Oakland City, but we did beat DACC," SMWC coach Steve Higham noted. "We had a good nine-hole score, but no one put together an entire 18."
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS COLLEGE (372) — Alexandria Bazzani 88, Cassidy Thompson 93, Erin Williams 93, Bailey Thompson 98, Shaylyn Ehrlich 107.
College volleyball
• Rose schedule announced — The Rose-Hulman 2020-21 schedule includes nine dates of competition against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opposition as the league will conduct a full round-robin schedule and crown a conference champion in February.
The Engineers' schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Featured are doubleheaders on each date of competition. The first match on each day will count toward a team's conference record. The second match counts on the team's overall record but is designated as a non-conference match.
Rose is slated to open at home Jan. 23 against Manchester.
Final HCAC championship standings will be determined by a four-team tournament that takes place Feb. 26 and Feb. 28. The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds will host semifinal action Feb. 26. The highest remaining seed after semifinal action will host the championship match Feb. 28.
Practices also are taking place during the fall academic quarter. The NCAA has granted a waiver that that does not charge an NCAA playing season to players on teams that schedule not more than 50 percent of a full Division III season. The potential 11-date schedule represents exactly 50 percent of a full 22-game playing season, so members of the volleyball team will not be charged with an NCAA season.
Rose-Hulman is coming off a 15-win season that included a 6-3 conference record and a trip to the HCAC tournament semifinal round.
