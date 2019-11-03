Host Rose-Hulman was second in men's competition and third in the women's standings Sunday in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
The Engineer men had four all-HCAC performers in Ben Gothard (fourth, 26:53), Matthew Stevenot (eighth, 27:13), Nolan Gross (11th, 27:23 and Nathan Ciriacks (12th, 27:23) and finished just three points behind Manchester. Also competing were Evan Ammidown (14th, 27:31), Noah Heckenlively (19th, 28:00) and John Sluys (28:27).
The Spartans won the meet with 46 points, with Rose at 49 and Earlham at 57. Hanover and Franklin completed the top five.
Manchester and Rose-Hulman have won every men's cross country championship since 2009, with Rose winning in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Manchester had an easier time of it in the women's race, winning with 27 points followed by Hanover (45) and the Engineers (87); Bluffton and Earlham completed the top five.
Kaia Johnson was the only all-conference runner for the Engineer women, placing ninth in 24:53 (the women ran six kilometers, the men eight). All-HCAC honorable-mention runners for Rose were Madison Lindfelt (16th, 25:44) and Haley Braker (17th, 25:45). Rachel Shubella finished in 25:58, Patricia Giraldo in 26:12, Taryn Perry in 26:49 and Sarozjani Hunter in 27:58.
Next competition for Rose-Hulman is the NCAA Division III regional on Nov. 16.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 4, Transylvania 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer women clinched its first outright Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship late Saturday on Senior Day.
Now 13-4-1 overall and 8-0-1 in conference matches, the Engineers open the HCAC Tournament at home Wednesday against Mount St. Joseph.
Seniors honored before the match were Cora Arnold, Jillian Caffrey, Kristin East, Rhiannon Turner, Maddy Twetten and Jessica Wells. Wells then scored in the first minute on assists from Elle Vuotto and Sarah Shoemaker and the Engineers were off and running.
Wells also scored in the 16th minute on an assist from East, then got a hat trick by converting a penalty kick in the 20th minute and a fourth goal from Vuotto in the 85th minute. Katie Demert and Natalie Dillon were in goal, with Dillon getting the only two saves.
Volleyball
• Rose-Hulman 3, Bluffton 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers clinched a first-round Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament home match late Saturday with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 sweep.
Seniors Maria Bruner, Gabrielle Gilbertson and Katie Orbeta were honored before the match, and Orbeta contributed 18 assists, 10 kills and three aces to the win.
Riley Woodruff had 11 kills and Elizabeth Canon 10 and Eryn Castaneda had 23 assists and three aces. Katryna Dahlberg had 23 digs and Gilbertson 13.
Rose completed its regular season with a 14-15 record, 5-4 in the HCAC. The tournament finals will be a nationally ranked Transylvania.
Basketball
• Carlow 91, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 82 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys fought back from deficits of 30-12 after a quarter and 60-32 after a half, but still fell to 0-2 for the season Sunday. No other details were available.
• Trailblazers start 2-0 — At Vincennes, defending national champion Vincennes beat 19th-ranked Harcum 78-58 Saturday night in the championship game of the Kiwanis Classic.
Vincennes advanced to the championship game by beating Southwest Tennessee Community College 70-50 on Friday. Terre Haute South graduate Craig Porter had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in that game.
Vincennes hosts Danville Area Community College today.
