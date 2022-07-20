The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team was joined by four student-athletes in earning academic awards from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The men's basketball team received a Team Academic Excellence Award for having an overall team cumulative grade-point average above 3.0. Rose was joined by almost 300 other institutions at the NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA levels in compiling a men's basketball team GPA above 3.0.
Four players also received spots on the NABC Honors Court, recognizing men's basketball varsity juniors and seniors with a minimum GPA of 3.2. The 2021-22 honorees included junior Willie Bowman, junior Max Chaplin, junior Zachary Jackson and graduate student Trey Wurtz.
The Engineers compiled a 15-10 record and reached the semifinal round of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament in February. The Engineers will open the 2022-23 regular season Nov. 11 at DePauw in Greencastle.
Golf
• Myers wins — At Brazil, Ben Myers held off Troy Farris and Chris DeHart to capture the Forest Park Club Championship over the weekend.
Myers shot a 66 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday for a total 133, defeating Farris and DeHart by three strokes apiece.
The next major tournament at Forest Park will be the Brazil Open this coming Saturday and Sunday.
Championship flight
Open Division — Ben Myers 66-67-133, Troy Farris 69-67-136, Chris DeHart 69-67-136, Doug McDonald 70-67-137, Mike Nuckols 69-69-138, Eric Trusler 71-70-141, Michael Moore 71-71-142, Sean Levy 70-78-148.
First flight
Open Division — Nick McCollum 73-76-149, Nick Bonomo 76-74-150, Dan Moreland 75-79-154, Tyler Fischer 88-93-181.
Senior Division — Rob Jones 71-70-141, Mike Osborn 78-79-157, Len Fischer 82-78-160, Dave Monts 91-84-175, Joe Osborn 92-98-190, John Driscoll 102-100.
Super Senior Division — Dave Flora 73-77-150, Larry Persinger 75-77-152, John Tribble 72-81-153, Bill Lovett 76-77-153, Rex Hane 78-90-168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.