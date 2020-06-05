Rose-Hulman has won its 11th Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's All-Sports Trophy for its efforts during the 2019-20 athletic year.
The trophy is awarded to the HCAC institution with the best cumulative combined finishes among all varsity sports offered by the conference over the course of the athletic year.
Rose-Hulman has won the men's trophy eight times in the last nine years and 11 times since 2008. The Engineers won men's regular-season conference championships in soccer and indoor track and field. Rose-Hulman also claimed runner-up finishes in men's cross country, football and swimming and diving.
The Engineers also had a second-place finish in the Women's All-Sports Trophy standings this season. Rose-Hulman won the women's golf and soccer conference championships, and came home second at the indoor track and field championships.
The complete All-Sports Trophy Standings for the 2019-20 academic year are as follows:
Men — Rose-Hulman 44.80, Hanover 42.64, Franklin 36.82, Manchester 34.31, Transylvania 28.83, Anderson 26.49, Bluffton 20.98, Earlham 17.97, Mount St. Joseph 17.65, Defiance 14.66.
Women — Hanover 62.30, Rose-Hulman 54.47, Transylvania 54.33, Franklin 48.49, Anderson 39.32, Manchester 32.64, Earlham 32.15, Mount St. Joseph 27.98, Bluffton 26.81, Defiance 14.66.
Golf
• State amateur qualifications — At the Country Club of Terre Haute, the Indiana Golf Association conducted regional qualifying on Friday for the 2020 Indiana State Amateur Championship.
Benjamin Goshen of Brazil, who recently completed his junior year at Northview High School, was one of four who advanced to the tournament later this month at the Indianapolis Country Club.
Colin Nasser of Zionsville had Friday's best score, a 1-under-par 70, while Goshen tied Drew Wrightson of Carmel and Michael Ball of Noblesville at 74. All four are qualifiers.
Alternates for the championship are Trey Thixton of Bargersville, who shot 79; Jacob English of Terre Haute, who had an 81; and Austin Eoff of West Lafayette, who shot 82.
League results
Rea Park Wednesday Evening Ladies — Standings: Patterson-Rusk 4, Boyll-Cuvelier 4, Harden-Boyll 4, Padgett-Johnson 3, Howard-Varble 3, Seeling-Atterson 2, Hiatt-Torrence 2, Mozley-Fenton 1, Tompkins-Stiegelbauer 1, Horrall-Latta 0, Chiado-Brashieer 0, Snow-Moreland 0. Low gross: Shirley Padgett 42. Low net: Liz Torrence 29. Birdies: Morgan Patterson (1), Torrence (1), Pat Mozley (1).
Rea Park Women's 18-Hole — Low gross: Sharon Horrall 84. Low net: Susan Amerman 70, Bev Dunbar 70, Susan Clements 70. Eagle: Pat Cannon (14). Birdies: Clements (2), Vivian Tompkins (4), Horrall (17). Chip-ins: Clements (2), Cannon (14), Sharon Hamilton (18). Low putts: Linda Snow 27.
